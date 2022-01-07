In The Kitchen | Lasagna Soup

Lasagna Soup

This hearty soup is perfect to keep you warm during the cold months. It gives you the taste of the real deal with less calories, fat, sodium and carbs!



Ingredients

Cooking spray

1 pound raw lean ground turkey or chicken sausage

1 cup chopped green bell pepper

¾ cup chopped white or yellow onion

2 garlic cloves, peeled and minced

6 whole grain lasagna noodles, broken into small pieces

32 ounces unsalted beef stock

1 – 28 ounce can crushed tomatoes in tomato puree

1 – 8 ounce can no salt added tomato sauce

½ cup grated Parmesan cheese

1/3 cup tomato paste

1 Tablespoon dried Italian seasoning





Directions

Spray medium skillet with cooking spray and cook sausage, bell pepper, onion and garlic over medium heat until no longer pink. Add to slow-cooker. Add remaining ingredients to slow cooker. Cook on low for 6-8 hours.

Serves 9





Nutrition Information

Per 1 cup serving



Calories: 205

Total Fat: 5 g

Saturated Fat: 2 g

Sodium: 550 mg

Total Carbohydrate: 17 g

Dietary Fiber: 6 g

Sugars: 8 g

Includes 0 g Added Sugars

Protein: 15 g