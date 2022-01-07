In The Kitchen | Lasagna Soup

Good Day Central Illinois
Posted: / Updated:

Lasagna Soup

This hearty soup is perfect to keep you warm during the cold months. It gives you the taste of the real deal with less calories, fat, sodium and carbs!


Ingredients

Cooking spray
1 pound raw lean ground turkey or chicken sausage
1 cup chopped green bell pepper
¾ cup chopped white or yellow onion
2 garlic cloves, peeled and minced
6 whole grain lasagna noodles, broken into small pieces
32 ounces unsalted beef stock
1 – 28 ounce can crushed tomatoes in tomato puree
1 – 8 ounce can no salt added tomato sauce
½ cup grated Parmesan cheese
1/3 cup tomato paste
1 Tablespoon dried Italian seasoning



Directions

  1. Spray medium skillet with cooking spray and cook sausage, bell pepper, onion and garlic over medium heat until no longer pink. Add to slow-cooker.
  2. Add remaining ingredients to slow cooker.
  3. Cook on low for 6-8 hours.

Serves 9



Nutrition Information

Per 1 cup serving

Calories: 205
Total Fat: 5 g
Saturated Fat: 2 g
Sodium: 550 mg
Total Carbohydrate: 17 g
Dietary Fiber: 6 g
Sugars: 8 g
Includes 0 g Added Sugars
Protein: 15 g

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News

More Local News