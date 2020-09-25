In The Kitchen | Layered Nacho Dip with Sweet Potato Chips

Layered Nacho Dip with Sweet Potato Chips

Serves 8

All you need:

3 tbsp Gustare Vita olive oil, divided

4 medium sweet potatoes

1 tsp minced garlic

1 ripe medium avocado, halved, pitted, peeled and divided

1 tbsp finely chopped cilantro, plus additional for garnish

1½ tsp fresh lime juice

½ lb lean ground turkey

½ cup Hy-Vee Short Cuts pico de gallo

½ cup canned Hy-Vee no-salt-added black beans, drained and rinsed

Optional: shredded cheese

All you do:

Position oven racks in center and top tier of oven. Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Line two large baking sheets with foil. Brush foil with 1 tablespoon olive oil; set aside. Evenly slice sweet potatoes about 1/8-inch-thick using a mandoline slicer or very sharp knife. Place slices in a large bowl. Evenly coat with remaining 2 tablespoons olive oil. Arrange slices in one layer on prepared baking sheets. Bake for 30 to 40 minutes or until golden and crisp, rotating baking sheets and turning slices over as needed. Cool chips on wire racks. Add garlic, an avocado half, cilantro and lime juice to a food processor (or mash with fork). Cover and process until smooth. Transfer to a small bowl. Chop remaining avocado half and stir into pureed mixture. Cover and refrigerate until ready to serve. Cook turkey in a skillet over medium heat until browned (165 degrees); drain. Spread in bottom of 8×8 pan. Layer pico de gallo and beans to top of browned turkey. Bake in oven for 10 minutes until warm. Top with avocado mixture. Sprinkle with cheese and cilantro leaves, if desired. Serve nacho dip with sweet potato chips.

Nutrition Facts per serving: 200 calories, 11g fat, 2g saturated fat, 0g trans fat, 20mg cholesterol, 45mg sodium, 18g carbohydrates, 3g fiber, 5g sugar (0g added sugar), 8g protein. Daily Values: Vitamin D 0%, Calcium 4%, Iron 6%, Potassium 8%