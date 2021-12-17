In The Kitchen | Lemon-Rosemary Roasted Potatoes

Lemon-Rosemary Roasted Potatoes


Number of Servings: 4
Prep Time: 5 minutes
Cook Time: 25 minutes


Ingredients:

Non-stick spray

2 cups of fingerling potatoes (sliced lengthwise into ½ inch slices)
1/2 Tablespoon olive oil
1 clove finely minced garlic
1/8 teaspoon ground black pepper
2 teaspoon chopped fresh rosemary leaves
1 teaspoon fresh lemon zest
1/2 teaspoon table salt


Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees and lightly spray baking sheet with non-stick spray.
  2. To a medium sized bowl, add potatoes, olive oil, garlic, black pepper, and rosemary. Stir until potatoes are evenly coated with the olive oil.
  3. In a small bowl, combine lemon zest and salt then stir to combine.
  4. Add potatoes to the prepared baking sheet and sprinkle on your lemon zest mixture evenly over the potatoes.
  5. Roast for 25 minutes and enjoy!



Nutrition Information:

Per ½ cup serving

Calories: 70
Total Fat: 1.5 g
Saturated Fat: 0 g
Sodium: 310 mg
Total Carbohydrate: 14 g
Dietary Fiber: 1 g
Total Sugars: 1 g
Added Sugars: 0 g
Protein: 1 g

