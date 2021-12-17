In The Kitchen | Lemon-Rosemary Roasted Potatoes

Lemon-Rosemary Roasted Potatoes
Number of Servings: 4
Prep Time: 5 minutes
Cook Time: 25 minutes
Ingredients:
Non-stick spray
2 cups of fingerling potatoes (sliced lengthwise into ½ inch slices)
1/2 Tablespoon olive oil
1 clove finely minced garlic
1/8 teaspoon ground black pepper
2 teaspoon chopped fresh rosemary leaves
1 teaspoon fresh lemon zest
1/2 teaspoon table salt
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees and lightly spray baking sheet with non-stick spray.
- To a medium sized bowl, add potatoes, olive oil, garlic, black pepper, and rosemary. Stir until potatoes are evenly coated with the olive oil.
- In a small bowl, combine lemon zest and salt then stir to combine.
- Add potatoes to the prepared baking sheet and sprinkle on your lemon zest mixture evenly over the potatoes.
- Roast for 25 minutes and enjoy!
Nutrition Information:
Per ½ cup serving
Calories: 70
Total Fat: 1.5 g
Saturated Fat: 0 g
Sodium: 310 mg
Total Carbohydrate: 14 g
Dietary Fiber: 1 g
Total Sugars: 1 g
Added Sugars: 0 g
Protein: 1 g