In The Kitchen | Mason Jar Chickpea Pasta Salad

Mason Jar Chickpea Pasta Salad
The perfect nutrition-packed lunch on the go
Ingredients:
3 Tablespoons red wine vinegar
¼ cup extra virgin olive oil
1 teaspoon minced garlic
¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
⅛ teaspoon salt
⅛ teaspoon pepper
½ cup finely chopped red onion
1 cup halved cherry tomatoes
½ cup canned low sodium chickpeas, rinsed and drained
2 cups cooked whole wheat spiral pasta
1 cup chopped fresh baby spinach
¼ cup chopped fresh basil
¼ cup reduced fat crumbled feta
Directions:
- In one 16 ounce Mason jar, combine the red wine vinegar, olive oil, garlic, red pepper flakes, salt,
and pepper. Put the lid on, seal the jar tightly, and shake for twenty seconds to combine all the
ingredients. Set aside.
- In four 16 ounce Mason jars, layer the ingredients in the following order: 2 Tablespoons chopped
red onion, ¼ cup cherry tomatoes, 2 Tablespoons chickpeas, ½ cup cooked pasta, ½ cup chopped
spinach, 1 Tablespoon fresh basil, and 1 Tablespoon crumbled feta.
- Pour 2 Tablespoons of dressing in each Mason jar.
- Tightly seal each jar with its lid. Gently shake each jar to distribute dressing evenly.
- Refrigerate jars for at least 1 hour before serving. Enjoy!
Four servings
Nutrition Information:
Per 1 ¼ cup serving
Calories: 310
Total Fat: 18 g
Saturated Fat: 3.5 g
Sodium: 420 mg
Total Carbohydrate: 30 g
Dietary Fiber: 5 g
Total Sugars: 3 g
Added Sugars 0 g
Protein: 8 g