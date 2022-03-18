Mediterranean Rice with Spinach and Feta

The perfect side dish for spring!

Number of Servings: 6
Prep Time: 10 minutes
Cook Time: 10 minutes



Ingredients:

1 cup uncooked brown rice

1 Tablespoon olive oil

4 cloves garlic, minced

½ cup raisins

½ cup golden raisins

1 pound fresh spinach leaves, coarsely chopped

1 medium red bell pepper, thinly sliced

½ cup crumbled feta

2 Tablespoons lemon juice

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon ground black pepper

Directions:

  1. Cook rice according to package directions, omitting oil and salt.
  2. While rice is cooking, heat a large skillet over medium heat. Add oil, garlic and raisins. Stir until garlic is light golden brown, about 2 minutes.
  3. Add spinach 1/3 at a time, tossing quickly just until each addition begins to wilt, about 3 minutes.
  4. Stir in cooked rice, red bell pepper, feta cheese, lemon juice, salt and pepper.
  5. Serve immediately or at room temperature.


Nutrition Information:

Per ¾ cup serving

Calories: 280

Total Fat: 6g

Saturated Fat: 2.5g

Sodium: 370mg

Total Carbohydrate: 48g

Dietary Fiber: 5g

Total Sugars: 18g

Added Sugars: 0g

Protein: 7g