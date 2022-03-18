Mediterranean Rice with Spinach and Feta
The perfect side dish for spring!
Number of Servings: 6
Prep Time: 10 minutes
Cook Time: 10 minutes
Ingredients:
1 cup uncooked brown rice
1 Tablespoon olive oil
4 cloves garlic, minced
½ cup raisins
½ cup golden raisins
1 pound fresh spinach leaves, coarsely chopped
1 medium red bell pepper, thinly sliced
½ cup crumbled feta
2 Tablespoons lemon juice
½ teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon ground black pepper
Directions:
- Cook rice according to package directions, omitting oil and salt.
- While rice is cooking, heat a large skillet over medium heat. Add oil, garlic and raisins. Stir until garlic is light golden brown, about 2 minutes.
- Add spinach 1/3 at a time, tossing quickly just until each addition begins to wilt, about 3 minutes.
- Stir in cooked rice, red bell pepper, feta cheese, lemon juice, salt and pepper.
- Serve immediately or at room temperature.
Nutrition Information:
Per ¾ cup serving
Calories: 280
Total Fat: 6g
Saturated Fat: 2.5g
Sodium: 370mg
Total Carbohydrate: 48g
Dietary Fiber: 5g
Total Sugars: 18g
Added Sugars: 0g
Protein: 7g