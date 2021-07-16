In The Kitchen | Mediterranean Stuffed Pitas

Mediterranean Stuffed Pitas
A simple lunch packed with veggies & savory Greek accents!
Ingredients for Stuffing:
1/2 cup diced cucumbers
1/4 cup diced red onion
1/3 cup diced tomatoes
1/2 cup no salt added canned garbanzo beans
1/2 cup no salt added canned black beans
1/3 cup pitted, rinsed, finely chopped Kalamata olives
1/4 cup chopped baby arugula
1/4 cup chopped baby spinach
1/4 cup crumbled feta cheese
1 Tablespoon chopped fresh Italian parsley
5 loaves whole wheat pita bread, split in half
Ingredients for Dressing:
1/8 cup extra-virgin olive oil
1/4 teaspoon Dijon mustard
1/2 teaspoon honey
1/4 teaspoon minced garlic
1 Tablespoon freshly squeezed lemon juice
1/4 teaspoon dried Italian seasoning
1/8 teaspoon salt1/8 teaspoon ground black pepper
Directions:
- In a large bowl, add stuffing ingredients (except pita bread) and mix until combined.
- In a separate small bowl, add dressing ingredients. Whisk until well combined.
- Pour dressing onto stuffing mixture and stir until well mixed.
- Using a knife, slice pita bread in half diagonally. With a spoon, scoop ½ cup of stuffing mixture into pita bread pocket. Repeat for the rest of pita pockets.
Prep Time: 15 minutes
Cook Time: 0 minutes
Serves 10
Nutrition Facts
Per 1/2 cup mixture, 1/2 slice pita bread pocket
Calories: 157
Total Fat: 6g
Saturated Fat: 1g
Sodium: 282mg
Total Carbohydrate: 21g
Dietary Fiber: 3.5g
Total Sugars: 2g
Added Sugars: 1g
Protein: 5g