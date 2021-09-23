In The Kitchen | Mini Broccoli & Cheddar Quinoa Bites

Mini Broccoli & Cheddar Quinoa Bites

A bite sized, nutrient-dense snack that is perfect for tailgating!


Ingredients:

1 Tablespoon olive oil
1/4 cup diced yellow onion
2 garlic cloves, finely minced
2 eggs, lightly beaten
2 cups chopped medium broccoli florets
1/4 cup chopped bell peppers
2 cups cooked quinoa (cooked using instructions on packaging)
2 cups fat-free shredded cheddar cheese
1 Tablespoon Dijon mustard
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon ground cayenne pepper
1 teaspoon ground black pepper

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 350°F.
  2. In a small skillet, heat olive oil over medium-high heat. Add onion and sauté for 2-3 minutes or until onion becomes translucent. Add garlic and cook for 1 minute. Set aside.
  3. In a medium bowl, add eggs, broccoli, peppers, quinoa, cheese, onion, garlic, Dijon mustard, salt, cayenne pepper, and black pepper. Stir until combined.
  4. Using a spoon, scoop about 2 tablespoons of mixture into a non-stick mini muffin pan. Repeat until the mixture is gone, which will be about 36 mini muffins.
  5. Bake until lightly golden brown on top, about 15-18 minutes.



Prep Time: 15 minutes
Cook Time: 30 minutes
Total Time: 45 minutes  

Makes 12 servings



Nutrition Facts:

Per 3 mini bites

Calories: 53
Total Fat: 0 g
Saturated Fat: 0 g
Sodium: 271 mg
Total Carbohydrate: 5 g
Dietary Fiber: 1 g
Total Sugars: 1 g
Added Sugars:  0 g
Protein: 7 g

