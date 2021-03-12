In The Kitchen | Mint Chocolate Chip Cheesecake Dip



Ingredients:

One 8-oz block of low fat cream cheese

½ cup powdered sugar

1 cup plain, nonfat Greek yogurt

½ teaspoon peppermint extract

3-4 drops green food coloring

2/3 cup dark chocolate chips

Optional for dipping: Strawberries, apples, pretzels, graham crackers, etc



Directions:

1. Add the block of low fat cream cheese in a medium-sized microwave-safe bowl. Soften the cream cheese in the microwave for 1-1.5 minutes until it is easily mixed into a smooth mixture.

2. Using a rubber spatula, fold in the powdered sugar until the mixture is smooth.

3. Fold in the Greek yogurt until the mixture is smooth.

4. Stir in the peppermint extract and green food coloring until thoroughly mixed. Add more food coloring for a brighter dip.

5. Fold in the chocolate chips, saving a few to sprinkle over the top of the dip. Serve the dip in a medium-sized serving bowl, topping with the leftover chocolate chips. Serve with strawberries, apples, pretzels, graham crackers, or other items for dipping.

Sixteen servings



Nutrition Information:

Per 3 Tablespoon serving



Calories: 110

Total Fat: 7 g

Saturated Fat: 4 g

Sodium: 50 mg

Total Carbohydrate: 10 g

Dietary Fiber: 1 g

Total Sugars: 9 g

Added Sugars: 8 g

Protein: 3 g