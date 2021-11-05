In The Kitchen | Mixed Berry, Almond and Cinnamon Granola

Mixed Berry, Almond and Cinnamon Granola

Serves 20

All you need:

  • 4 cups Hy-Vee old-fashioned oatmeal
  • 2 cups Hy-Vee unsweetened coconut flakes
  • 2 cups Blue Diamond Whole Natural Almonds
  • ½ cup milled flaxseed
  • 2 tbsp Hy-Vee HealthMarket chia seeds
  • 2 tbsp Hy-Vee ground cinnamon
  • ¼ cup Hy-Vee vegetable oil
  • ¼ cup Hy-Vee unsweetened applesauce
  • ⅓ cup Hy-Vee honey
  • 1½ cups Hy-Vee dried mixed berries

All you do:

  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a large, rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper, set aside.
  2. In a large bowl, mix oatmeal, coconut flakes, almonds, flaxseed, chia seeds, and ground cinnamon.
  3. In a medium bowl, whisk together vegetable oil, applesauce, and honey until combined. Pour applesauce mixture into oatmeal mixture and stir well to coat.
  4. Pour mixture onto prepared sheet pan and bake 20 to 30 minutes, stirring occasionally until granola is evenly browned.
  5. Remove granola from oven and allow to cool, stirring occasionally. Stir in dried mixed berries. Store cooled granola in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 1 week.

Recipe source: https://www.hy-vee.com/recipes-ideas/recipes/mixed-berry-almond-and-cinnamon-granola

