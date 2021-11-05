In The Kitchen | Mixed Berry, Almond and Cinnamon Granola

Mixed Berry, Almond and Cinnamon Granola
Serves 20
All you need:
- 4 cups Hy-Vee old-fashioned oatmeal
- 2 cups Hy-Vee unsweetened coconut flakes
- 2 cups Blue Diamond Whole Natural Almonds
- ½ cup milled flaxseed
- 2 tbsp Hy-Vee HealthMarket chia seeds
- 2 tbsp Hy-Vee ground cinnamon
- ¼ cup Hy-Vee vegetable oil
- ¼ cup Hy-Vee unsweetened applesauce
- ⅓ cup Hy-Vee honey
- 1½ cups Hy-Vee dried mixed berries
All you do:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a large, rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper, set aside.
- In a large bowl, mix oatmeal, coconut flakes, almonds, flaxseed, chia seeds, and ground cinnamon.
- In a medium bowl, whisk together vegetable oil, applesauce, and honey until combined. Pour applesauce mixture into oatmeal mixture and stir well to coat.
- Pour mixture onto prepared sheet pan and bake 20 to 30 minutes, stirring occasionally until granola is evenly browned.
- Remove granola from oven and allow to cool, stirring occasionally. Stir in dried mixed berries. Store cooled granola in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 1 week.
Recipe source: https://www.hy-vee.com/recipes-ideas/recipes/mixed-berry-almond-and-cinnamon-granola