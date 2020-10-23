In The Kitchen | One Bad Apple, Strawberry Ghosts, Mummy Pizzas

One Bad Apple

All you need:

1 red apple

Melon baller

Hy-Vee hazelnut creamy spread with skim milk and cocoa

1 Granny Smith apple, sliced

Candy eyes

All you do:

Cut several holes into a red apple using the melon baller. Scoop Hy-Vee hazelnut spread into each hole and insert a Granny Smith apple slice. Add candy eyes to the slices with additional hazelnut creamy spread.

Recipe source: October 2020 Seasons magazine





Strawberry Ghosts

All you need:

Lollipop sticks

Fresh strawberries

White vanilla-flavored melting wafers

Parchment paper

Hy-Vee sliced almonds

Candy eyes

All you do:

Insert lollipop sticks into fresh strawberries. Dip each strawberry into melted white vanilla-flavored melting wafers. Place on parchment paper, allowing white coating to pool under each strawberry. Let stand at room temperature until set. Add two candy eyes to each strawberry and one sliced almond for the mouth using leftover melted white vanilla-flavored wafers.





Mummy Pizzas

Serves 12.

All you need:

6 Hy-Vee whole wheat English muffins

1 (15 oz) can Hy-Vee pizza sauce

1 (2.25 oz) can Hy-Vee sliced black olives

6 string cheese

All you do: