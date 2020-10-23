In The Kitchen | One Bad Apple, Strawberry Ghosts, Mummy Pizzas

One Bad Apple
All you need:
- 1 red apple
- Melon baller
- Hy-Vee hazelnut creamy spread with skim milk and cocoa
- 1 Granny Smith apple, sliced
- Candy eyes
All you do:
- Cut several holes into a red apple using the melon baller.
- Scoop Hy-Vee hazelnut spread into each hole and insert a Granny Smith apple slice.
- Add candy eyes to the slices with additional hazelnut creamy spread.
Recipe source: October 2020 Seasons magazine
Strawberry Ghosts
All you need:
- Lollipop sticks
- Fresh strawberries
- White vanilla-flavored melting wafers
- Parchment paper
- Hy-Vee sliced almonds
- Candy eyes
All you do:
- Insert lollipop sticks into fresh strawberries.
- Dip each strawberry into melted white vanilla-flavored melting wafers.
- Place on parchment paper, allowing white coating to pool under each strawberry.
- Let stand at room temperature until set.
- Add two candy eyes to each strawberry and one sliced almond for the mouth using leftover melted white vanilla-flavored wafers.
Mummy Pizzas
Serves 12.
All you need:
- 6 Hy-Vee whole wheat English muffins
- 1 (15 oz) can Hy-Vee pizza sauce
- 1 (2.25 oz) can Hy-Vee sliced black olives
- 6 string cheese
All you do:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.
- Separate English muffins and spread 1 to 2 tablespoons of pizza sauce on each muffin half.
- Place 2 black olive slices on each muffin for mummy eyes.
- Peel string cheese into slices and lay across muffins to create mummy look.
- Bake for 10 minutes or until cheese is melted.