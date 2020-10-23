In The Kitchen | One Bad Apple, Strawberry Ghosts, Mummy Pizzas

Good Day Central Illinois
Posted: / Updated:

One Bad Apple

All you need:

  • 1 red apple
  • Melon baller
  • Hy-Vee hazelnut creamy spread with skim milk and cocoa
  • 1 Granny Smith apple, sliced
  • Candy eyes

All you do:

  1. Cut several holes into a red apple using the melon baller.
  2. Scoop Hy-Vee hazelnut spread into each hole and insert a Granny Smith apple slice.
  3. Add candy eyes to the slices with additional hazelnut creamy spread.

Recipe source: October 2020 Seasons magazine

Strawberry Ghosts

All you need:

  • Lollipop sticks
  • Fresh strawberries
  • White vanilla-flavored melting wafers
  • Parchment paper
  • Hy-Vee sliced almonds
  • Candy eyes

All you do:

  1. Insert lollipop sticks into fresh strawberries.
  2. Dip each strawberry into melted white vanilla-flavored melting wafers.
  3. Place on parchment paper, allowing white coating to pool under each strawberry.
  4. Let stand at room temperature until set.
  5. Add two candy eyes to each strawberry and one sliced almond for the mouth using leftover melted white vanilla-flavored wafers.

Mummy Pizzas

Serves 12.

All you need:

  • 6 Hy-Vee whole wheat English muffins
  • 1 (15 oz) can Hy-Vee pizza sauce
  • 1 (2.25 oz) can Hy-Vee sliced black olives 
  • 6 string cheese                                                                  

All you do:

  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.
  2. Separate English muffins and spread 1 to 2 tablespoons of pizza sauce on each muffin half.
  3. Place 2 black olive slices on each muffin for mummy eyes.
  4. Peel string cheese into slices and lay across muffins to create mummy look.
  5. Bake for 10 minutes or until cheese is melted.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 IN CENTRAL ILLINOIS

Trending Stories

Latest Local News

More Local News