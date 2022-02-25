One Pan Lemon Dijon Chicken and Quinoa with Feta Sauce



All you need:

3 tbsp extra virgin olive oil, divided

2 tbsp Dijon mustard

2 tsp minced garlic, divided

2 tbsp chopped rosemary

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

2 pounds chicken breast

1 lemon, sliced

1 cup quinoa

2 cups Smart Chicken bone broth

2 cups chopped kale or spinach

1/2 lemon, juiced



Feta sauce:

4-6 oz Feta cheese

¼ cup plain, nonfat Greek yogurt

1 tsp minced garlic

Juice from 1 lemon

¼ tsp smoked paprika

1 tsp dill

Optional: red pepper flakes



All you do: