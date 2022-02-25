One Pan Lemon Dijon Chicken and Quinoa with Feta Sauce
All you need:
- 3 tbsp extra virgin olive oil, divided
- 2 tbsp Dijon mustard
- 2 tsp minced garlic, divided
- 2 tbsp chopped rosemary
- 1 teaspoon smoked paprika
- 2 pounds chicken breast
- 1 lemon, sliced
- 1 cup quinoa
- 2 cups Smart Chicken bone broth
- 2 cups chopped kale or spinach
- 1/2 lemon, juiced
Feta sauce:
- 4-6 oz Feta cheese
- ¼ cup plain, nonfat Greek yogurt
- 1 tsp minced garlic
- Juice from 1 lemon
- ¼ tsp smoked paprika
- 1 tsp dill
- Optional: red pepper flakes
All you do:
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
- In a bowl (or ziplock bag) mix 2 tbsp olive oil, mustard, 1 tsp garlic, rosemary, and paprika. Add chicken and toss to coat. You are also welcome to let chicken marinate in refrigerator.
- Heat 1 tbsp olive oil in large, oven safe pan over medium high heat. Add chicken and sear on both sides until golden (3-5 min). During last 2 minutes, add lemon slices. Remove everything from skillet.
- Add quinoa, 1 tsp garlic, broth, kale, and lemon juice to pan and bring to boil.
- Add chicken, lemon slices and juices back to pan and bake uncovered in oven for 15 minutes.
- While baking, make Feta sauce by combining all ingredients in medium bowl (or food processor) and mixing until combined. Add red pepper flakes for kick if desired. Use extra lemon juice to thin sauce if desired
- Serve chicken and quinoa topped with feta and dill sauce.