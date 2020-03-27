In the Kitchen | One pot tomato basil pasta & fruit sushi

One Pot Tomato Basil Pasta

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons olive oil

½ large onion, diced

2 tsp garlic, minced

8 ounces Banza pasta (or pasta of choice)

15 oz can diced tomatoes

15 oz roasted red peppers

1 cup vegetable broth

1 teaspoon dried oregano

2 cups spinach



To Serve:

1/2 cup fresh basil leaves, sliced

Grated parmesan cheese, optional



Directions

Heat oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add onion and garlic and saute for 2 minutes. Then add the rest of the pasta ingredients. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat, then reduce heat to medium, and simmer for 6 minutes, until pasta is al dente and everything has thickened slightly. Be sure to stir often to avoid burning on the bottom.

Serve with fresh basil over the top and a sprinkle of parmesan cheese, if desired.

Fruit Sushi

Ingredients:

3 tortilla rolls

1 cup mango, chopped

1 peach, cut into pieces

1 apple, cut into pieces

3 tablespoons of powdered sugar

6 tablespoons of cream cheese

1 teaspoon of vanilla extract

Directions: