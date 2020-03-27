In the Kitchen | One pot tomato basil pasta & fruit sushi

One Pot Tomato Basil Pasta
Ingredients:
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- ½ large onion, diced
- 2 tsp garlic, minced
- 8 ounces Banza pasta (or pasta of choice)
- 15 oz can diced tomatoes
- 15 oz roasted red peppers
- 1 cup vegetable broth
- 1 teaspoon dried oregano
- 2 cups spinach
To Serve:
- 1/2 cup fresh basil leaves, sliced
- Grated parmesan cheese, optional
Directions
- Heat oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add onion and garlic and saute for 2 minutes.
- Then add the rest of the pasta ingredients. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat, then reduce heat to medium, and simmer for 6 minutes, until pasta is al dente and everything has thickened slightly. Be sure to stir often to avoid burning on the bottom.
Serve with fresh basil over the top and a sprinkle of parmesan cheese, if desired.
Fruit Sushi
Ingredients:
- 3 tortilla rolls
- 1 cup mango, chopped
- 1 peach, cut into pieces
- 1 apple, cut into pieces
- 3 tablespoons of powdered sugar
- 6 tablespoons of cream cheese
- 1 teaspoon of vanilla extract
Directions:
- In a mixing bowl, combine powdered sugar, vanilla, and cream cheese.
- Spread the cream cheese over the tortilla rolls.
- Line a side of the tortillas with the chopped fruit.
- Roll it up tightly and then cut it into pieces. The fruit sushi for kids is ready.