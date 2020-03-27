In the Kitchen | One pot tomato basil pasta & fruit sushi

Breaking News
One Pot Tomato Basil Pasta

  Ingredients:

  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • ½ large onion, diced
  • 2 tsp garlic, minced
  • 8 ounces Banza pasta (or pasta of choice)
  • 15 oz can diced tomatoes
  • 15 oz roasted red peppers
  • 1 cup vegetable broth
  • 1 teaspoon dried oregano
  • 2 cups spinach

    To Serve:
  • 1/2 cup fresh basil leaves, sliced
  • Grated parmesan cheese, optional

    Directions
  1. Heat oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add onion and garlic and saute for 2 minutes.
  2. Then add the rest of the pasta ingredients. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat, then reduce heat to medium, and simmer for 6 minutes, until pasta is al dente and everything has thickened slightly. Be sure to stir often to avoid burning on the bottom.

Serve with fresh basil over the top and a sprinkle of parmesan cheese, if desired.

Fruit Sushi

Ingredients:

  • 3 tortilla rolls
  • 1 cup mango, chopped
  • 1 peach, cut into pieces
  • 1 apple, cut into pieces
  • 3 tablespoons of powdered sugar
  • 6 tablespoons of cream cheese
  • 1 teaspoon of vanilla extract

Directions:

  1. In a mixing bowl, combine powdered sugar, vanilla, and cream cheese.
  2. Spread the cream cheese over the tortilla rolls.
  3. Line a side of the tortillas with the chopped fruit.
  4. Roll it up tightly and then cut it into pieces. The fruit sushi for kids is ready.

