In The Kitchen | Peanut Butter-Banana Mini Muffins

Peanut Butter-Banana Mini Muffins

Serves 12 (2 muffins each)



All you need:

1/3 cup Performance Inspired vanilla protein powder

1/3 cup Hy-Vee old-fashioned oats

2 tbsp coconut flour

2 tbsp coconut sugar

2 tbsp unsalted roasted sunflower nuts

1 tsp Hy-Vee baking powder

2 Hy-Vee large eggs, lightly beaten

2 medium bananas, peeled and mashed

3 tbps Hy-Vee creamy peanut butter

1 tsp Hy-Vee vanilla extract

1/3 cup Hy-Vee semisweet chocolate chips





Desired Toppers:

Hy-Vee mini semisweet chocolate chips

Hy-Vee sweetened coconut flakes

Unsalted roasted sunflower nuts



All you do: