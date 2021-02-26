In The Kitchen | Peanut Butter-Banana Mini Muffins

Peanut Butter-Banana Mini Muffins

Serves 12 (2 muffins each)

All you need:

  • 1/3 cup Performance Inspired vanilla protein powder
  • 1/3 cup Hy-Vee old-fashioned oats
  • 2 tbsp coconut flour
  • 2 tbsp coconut sugar
  • 2 tbsp unsalted roasted sunflower nuts
  • 1 tsp Hy-Vee baking powder
  • 2 Hy-Vee large eggs, lightly beaten
  • 2 medium bananas, peeled and mashed
  • 3 tbps Hy-Vee creamy peanut butter
  • 1 tsp Hy-Vee vanilla extract
  • 1/3 cup Hy-Vee semisweet chocolate chips


    Desired Toppers:
  • Hy-Vee mini semisweet chocolate chips
  • Hy-Vee sweetened coconut flakes
  • Unsalted roasted sunflower nuts

All you do:

  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray 24 mini muffin cups with nonstick cooking spray.
  2. Combine protein powder, oats, flour, sugar, 2 tablespoons sunflower nuts, and baking powder in a small bowl.
  3. Combine eggs, bananas, peanut butter and vanilla in a medium bowl. Add oat mixture; Combine well. Stir in 1/3 cup chocolate chips. Spoon batter into prepared muffin cups, filling each two-thirds full. Add desired toppers.
  4. Bake for 12 to 15 minutes or until edges are firm (tops will be slightly rounded). Cool in muffin cups on a wire rack for 5 minutes. Remove muffins from muffin cups and serve warm.

