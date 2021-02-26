In The Kitchen | Peanut Butter-Banana Mini Muffins

Peanut Butter-Banana Mini Muffins
Serves 12 (2 muffins each)
All you need:
- 1/3 cup Performance Inspired vanilla protein powder
- 1/3 cup Hy-Vee old-fashioned oats
- 2 tbsp coconut flour
- 2 tbsp coconut sugar
- 2 tbsp unsalted roasted sunflower nuts
- 1 tsp Hy-Vee baking powder
- 2 Hy-Vee large eggs, lightly beaten
- 2 medium bananas, peeled and mashed
- 3 tbps Hy-Vee creamy peanut butter
- 1 tsp Hy-Vee vanilla extract
- 1/3 cup Hy-Vee semisweet chocolate chips
Desired Toppers:
- Hy-Vee mini semisweet chocolate chips
- Hy-Vee sweetened coconut flakes
- Unsalted roasted sunflower nuts
All you do:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray 24 mini muffin cups with nonstick cooking spray.
- Combine protein powder, oats, flour, sugar, 2 tablespoons sunflower nuts, and baking powder in a small bowl.
- Combine eggs, bananas, peanut butter and vanilla in a medium bowl. Add oat mixture; Combine well. Stir in 1/3 cup chocolate chips. Spoon batter into prepared muffin cups, filling each two-thirds full. Add desired toppers.
- Bake for 12 to 15 minutes or until edges are firm (tops will be slightly rounded). Cool in muffin cups on a wire rack for 5 minutes. Remove muffins from muffin cups and serve warm.