Peanut Butter Fruit Dip

Try this simple dip as a healthy dessert! Serve with your favorite fruits!

Ingredients

1 1/3 cup non-fat, vanilla Greek Yogurt

1/3 cup creamy peanut butter

1 Tablespoon honey

¼ teaspoon cinnamon

Directions

In a medium sized bowl stir all ingredients together until well combined.

Serves 25

Nutrition Information

Per 3 Tablespoon Serving

Calories: 35

Total Fat: 2 g

Saturated Fat: 0 g

Sodium: 20 mg

Total Carbohydrate: 3 g

Dietary Fiber: 0 g

Sugars: 2 g

Protein: 2 g