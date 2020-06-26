In The Kitchen | Pineapple-Planked Salmon & Strawberry-Coconut Smoothie

Pineapple-Planked Salmon

Serves 4

All you need:

1 (1-lb) skin-on wild salmon fillet

½ cup purchased ponzu sauce

1/3 cup honey

¼ cup pineapple juice

4 cloves garlic, minced

1 tbsp grated fresh ginger

1 tbsp unsalted butter

1 fresh pineapple, peeled, cored and cut into ¼ – to ½-inch rings

Sliced green onions, for garnish

Sesame seeds, for garnish



All you do:

Pat fish dry; place in a shallow dish. Combine ponzu sauce, honey, pineapple juice, garlic and ginger. Reserve ½ cup. Pour remaining mixture on salmon. Cover and refrigerate 30 minutes. Preheat a charcoal or gas grill with greased grill rack for direct cooking over medium-high heat. Transfer reserved ponzu mixture to a saucepan; bring to boiling. Remove from heat; stir in butter. Grill 9 pineapple slices for 2 minutes. Turn slices over; arrange to form plank for salmon. Drain salmon; pat dry. Place, skin side down, on pineapple plank. Grill 15 to 20 minutes or until fish flakes with a fork (145 degrees F), brushing with sauce after 10 minutes. Let stand, covered, 5 minutes. Discard charred pineapple. Grill remaining pineapple until slightly charred, brushing with remaining sauce. Garnish salmon with green onions and sesame seeds, if desired. Serve with glazed pineapple.

Recipe source: Hy-Vee Seasons magazine, June 2020 https://www.hy-vee.com/recipes-ideas/recipes/pineapple-planked-salmon





Strawberry-Coconut Smoothie

Serves 1



All you need:

1 cup chopped Hy-Vee Short Cuts strawberries

1 cup crushed ice

½ cup Hy-Vee strawberry Greek yogurt

½ cup Hy-Vee coconut water

1 tsp agave nectar

All you do: