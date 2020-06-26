In The Kitchen | Pineapple-Planked Salmon & Strawberry-Coconut Smoothie

Pineapple-Planked Salmon
Serves 4
All you need:
1 (1-lb) skin-on wild salmon fillet
½ cup purchased ponzu sauce
1/3 cup honey
¼ cup pineapple juice
4 cloves garlic, minced
1 tbsp grated fresh ginger
1 tbsp unsalted butter
1 fresh pineapple, peeled, cored and cut into ¼ – to ½-inch rings
Sliced green onions, for garnish
Sesame seeds, for garnish
All you do:
- Pat fish dry; place in a shallow dish. Combine ponzu sauce, honey, pineapple juice, garlic and ginger. Reserve ½ cup. Pour remaining mixture on salmon. Cover and refrigerate 30 minutes.
- Preheat a charcoal or gas grill with greased grill rack for direct cooking over medium-high heat. Transfer reserved ponzu mixture to a saucepan; bring to boiling. Remove from heat; stir in butter.
- Grill 9 pineapple slices for 2 minutes. Turn slices over; arrange to form plank for salmon. Drain salmon; pat dry. Place, skin side down, on pineapple plank. Grill 15 to 20 minutes or until fish flakes with a fork (145 degrees F), brushing with sauce after 10 minutes. Let stand, covered, 5 minutes. Discard charred pineapple. Grill remaining pineapple until slightly charred, brushing with remaining sauce. Garnish salmon with green onions and sesame seeds, if desired. Serve with glazed pineapple.
Recipe source: Hy-Vee Seasons magazine, June 2020 https://www.hy-vee.com/recipes-ideas/recipes/pineapple-planked-salmon
Strawberry-Coconut Smoothie
Serves 1
All you need:
1 cup chopped Hy-Vee Short Cuts strawberries
1 cup crushed ice
½ cup Hy-Vee strawberry Greek yogurt
½ cup Hy-Vee coconut water
1 tsp agave nectar
All you do:
- Combine strawberries, ice, yogurt, coconut water and agave nectar in a blender.
- Cover and blend until smooth. Pour mixture into a 16-oz. glass. Enjoy!