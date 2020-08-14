In The Kitchen | Pizza on a stick

Pizza on a Stick

Serves 6

All you need:

1/4 cup Hy-Vee unsalted butter, melted

1 tbsp refrigerated minced garlic

1 tbsp Hy-Vee dried oregano

1 dash black pepper

1 (13.8-oz) can Hy-Vee refrigerated pizza dough

1 (6-oz) pkg sliced turkey pepperoni

2 bell peppers, seeded and cut into chunks

1 cup Hy-Vee shredded Italian cheese blend

1 cup Hy-Vee pizza sauce

6 skewer sticks

Fresh oregano, for garnish

Hy-Vee crushed red pepper, for garnish

All you do:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Line a baking sheet with foil; spray with nonstick spray. Combine butter, garlic, dried oregano and black pepper. Unroll pizza crust on a lightly floured surface. Brush dough with half of the butter mixture; cut into six strips. Alternately thread turkey pepperoni and bell pepper onto each skewer. For each pizza stick, skewer one end of dough strip and wrap dough around the turkey pepperoni and bell peppers. Arrange skewers on prepared baking sheet. Brush with remaining butter mixture.

Bake 15-20 minutes or until light golden brown. Sprinkle with cheese and bake for 2 to 3 minutes more or until golden brown. Spoon pizza sauce on skewers and, if desired, garnish with fresh oregano and crushed red pepper.