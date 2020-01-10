In The Kitchen | Power Bowls

Good Day Central Illinois

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Recipe from my Cheerful Choices blog:

Customizable Power Bowl + 3 Sauces:

●      ½ cup healthy carbohydrate (brown rice, quinoa, farro, barley, sweet potatoes, regular potatoes, corn, squash)
●      4 ounces or ½ cup protein (chicken, fish, turkey, eggs, chickpeas, edamame, tofu, tempeh, lentils, beans)
●      1-2 cups of vegetables (romaine, broccoli, carrots, kale, spinach, cabbage, cauliflower, broccoli, asparagus, mushrooms, bell peppers, tomatoes, cucumbers, zucchini, onions)
●      ¼ cup toppings (avocado slides, nuts or seeds, cheese, kimchi, fresh herbs)
●      2 tablespoons sauce (lite salad dressing, guacamole, hummus, salsa, or homemade sauce recipes here)


Peanut Sauce:

  • 1 tablespoon peanut butter
  • 1 teaspoon soy sauce or tamari
  • 1 teaspoon lime juice
  • 1 teaspoon maple syrup
  • 1 teaspoon fresh ginger, minced
  • 1 teaspoon fresh garlic, minced
     

Creamy Lime Sauce:

  • 2 tablespoons plain greek yogurt
  • 1 teaspoon lime juice (about ½ small lime)
  • 1/4 teaspoon lime zest (from about ½ small lime)
  • 1/4 teaspoon cumin

Balsamic Vinaigrette:

  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 teaspoon balsamic vinegar
  • 1 teaspoon dijon mustard
  • 1 teaspoon maple syrup

Directions:

  1. Place your power bowl ingredients into a bowl or meal prep container. Top with toppings and sauce of choice.
  2. To make the sauces, simply combine ingredients in a small bowl or mason jar and stir to combine. All sauces make enough for one bowl.
  3. You can store power bowl in an airtight container for up to 3 days in the fridge.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story