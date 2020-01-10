In The Kitchen | Power Bowls

Recipe from my Cheerful Choices blog:
Customizable Power Bowl + 3 Sauces:
● ½ cup healthy carbohydrate (brown rice, quinoa, farro, barley, sweet potatoes, regular potatoes, corn, squash)
● 4 ounces or ½ cup protein (chicken, fish, turkey, eggs, chickpeas, edamame, tofu, tempeh, lentils, beans)
● 1-2 cups of vegetables (romaine, broccoli, carrots, kale, spinach, cabbage, cauliflower, broccoli, asparagus, mushrooms, bell peppers, tomatoes, cucumbers, zucchini, onions)
● ¼ cup toppings (avocado slides, nuts or seeds, cheese, kimchi, fresh herbs)
● 2 tablespoons sauce (lite salad dressing, guacamole, hummus, salsa, or homemade sauce recipes here)
Peanut Sauce:
- 1 tablespoon peanut butter
- 1 teaspoon soy sauce or tamari
- 1 teaspoon lime juice
- 1 teaspoon maple syrup
- 1 teaspoon fresh ginger, minced
- 1 teaspoon fresh garlic, minced
Creamy Lime Sauce:
- 2 tablespoons plain greek yogurt
- 1 teaspoon lime juice (about ½ small lime)
- 1/4 teaspoon lime zest (from about ½ small lime)
- 1/4 teaspoon cumin
Balsamic Vinaigrette:
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 teaspoon balsamic vinegar
- 1 teaspoon dijon mustard
- 1 teaspoon maple syrup
Directions:
- Place your power bowl ingredients into a bowl or meal prep container. Top with toppings and sauce of choice.
- To make the sauces, simply combine ingredients in a small bowl or mason jar and stir to combine. All sauces make enough for one bowl.
- You can store power bowl in an airtight container for up to 3 days in the fridge.