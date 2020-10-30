In The Kitchen | Pumpkin Chili

Pumpkin Chili

A sweeter chili with a few surprise ingredients!



Ingredients



1 teaspoon canola oil

1 pound 93% lean ground beef or ground turkey breast

1 medium green pepper, chopped

½ medium onion, chopped

1 Tablespoon minced garlic

1 – 15 ounce can low sodium black beans, drained and rinsed

1 – 14.5 ounce can no salt added diced tomatoes with juice

1 – 15 ounce can 100% pure pumpkin

1 – 12 ounce bottle light beer

2 cups low sodium tomato juice

¼ cup brown sugar

1 Tablespoon chili powder

1 Tablespoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

2 pinches nutmeg

1 teaspoon salt



Directions

In a large skillet over medium-high heat, cook meat in canola oil, adding green pepper, onion and garlic about halfway through cooking. Cook until onions become translucent and are softened. Pour into slow cooker. Add rest of ingredients to slow cooker and stir well. Cook on low overnight or for 6-8 hours.

Serves 10

Serving Size: 1 cup