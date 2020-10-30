In The Kitchen | Pumpkin Chili

Pumpkin Chili
A sweeter chili with a few surprise ingredients!
Ingredients
1 teaspoon canola oil
1 pound 93% lean ground beef or ground turkey breast
1 medium green pepper, chopped
½ medium onion, chopped
1 Tablespoon minced garlic
1 – 15 ounce can low sodium black beans, drained and rinsed
1 – 14.5 ounce can no salt added diced tomatoes with juice
1 – 15 ounce can 100% pure pumpkin
1 – 12 ounce bottle light beer
2 cups low sodium tomato juice
¼ cup brown sugar
1 Tablespoon chili powder
1 Tablespoon ground cumin
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
2 pinches nutmeg
1 teaspoon salt
Directions
- In a large skillet over medium-high heat, cook meat in canola oil, adding green pepper, onion and garlic about halfway through cooking. Cook until onions become translucent and are softened. Pour into slow cooker.
- Add rest of ingredients to slow cooker and stir well. Cook on low overnight or for 6-8 hours.
Serves 10
Serving Size: 1 cup