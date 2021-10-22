In The Kitchen | Pumpkin Pudding Parfait

Pumpkin Pudding Parfait


All you need for pudding:

1 cup Hy-Vee vanilla almond milk
½ cup canned Full Circle Market organic 100% pure pureed pumpkin
1/3 cup Full Circle Market organic chia seeds
3 tbsp Hy-Vee Select 100% maple syrup
1 tsp pumpkin pie spice
½ tsp Hy-Vee vanilla extract
1/2 pack sugar free vanilla pudding
2 cups light whipped cream


All you need for cake:

1 box spiced cake mix
1 can pureed pumpkin


All you do:

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Mix spiced cake mix and pumpkin. Spread evenly in 9×13 pan. Bake for 25 minutes. Allow cake to cool completely then cut into 1 inch cubes.
2. Whisk together vanilla almond milk, puréed pumpkin, chia seeds, maple syrup, pumpkin pie spice, vanilla pudding and vanilla extract in a medium bowl.
3.  Cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour. Once chia pudding is set, fold in light whipped cream.
4. Layer cubed cake and chia pudding in wine glass. Chill or enjoy immediately!

