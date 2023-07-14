PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Colleen Bauer and Donna Verda from Rader Family Farms in Normal were in the kitchen on Good Day Central Illinois. Although it’s mid-July, their pumpkin bars remain the most popular item year-round!
Watch for the recipe!
by: Kyreon Lee
Posted:
Updated:
by: Kyreon Lee
Posted:
Updated:
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Colleen Bauer and Donna Verda from Rader Family Farms in Normal were in the kitchen on Good Day Central Illinois. Although it’s mid-July, their pumpkin bars remain the most popular item year-round!
Watch for the recipe!