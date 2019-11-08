In The Kitchen | Ratatouille

Serves 8 people
All you need
Veggies:
- 1 Eggplant
- 1 Yellow Squash
- 1 Zucchini
- 3 Roma Tomatoes
Sauce:
- 1 Tablespoon Olive Oil
- 1 tsp garlic, Minced
- ½ Onion, Diced
- 1 cup chopped sweet pepper (multicolor)
- 14 ounce Can of Crushed Tomatoes (No Salt Added)
- ¼ Cup Parmesan Cheese
- ¼ Cup Mozzarella Cheese
- 1 teaspoon Black Pepper
- 2 Tablespoons Fresh Basil, Chopped (8-10 leaves)
- Herb Seasoning
Herb Seasoning:
- 1 Tablespoon Fresh Basil, Chopped
- 1 teaspoon Garlic, Minced
- 1 Tablespoon Fresh Parsley, Chopped
- 1 teaspoon Fresh Thyme
- 2 Tablespoon Olive Oil
- 1 teaspoon Black Pepper
All you do:
1. Preheat oven to 375 °F (190°C).
2. Slice eggplant, squash, zucchini, and tomatoes thinly and set aside.
Make the sauce:
- Heat olive oil in a 12-inch oven-safe pan over medium-high heat and sauté the onion, garlic, and bell peppers until soft.
- Add crushed tomatoes, parmesan, mozzarella and pepper. Stir until ingredients are equally mixed.
- Remove from heat, then add basil. Stir once more, then smooth the surface of the sauce with spatula.
- Arrange the sliced vegetables in alternating patterns (example: eggplant, zucchini, squash, tomato) on the top of the sauce from the outer edge to the middle of the pan.
- Mix herb seasoning ingredients in medium-size bowl and pour over cooked ratatouille.
- Cover the pan with foil and bake for 40 minutes. Uncover, the bake for another 20 minutes, until vegetables are softened.
- Serve while hot as a main dish or side.
Ratatouille is also excellent the next day: Cover with foil and reheat in 350°F oven for 15 minutes or microwave to desired temperature.
Nutrition Facts
(For 8 servings)
- 130 Calories
- 7g Total Fat
- 1.5g Saturated Fat
- 86mg Sodium
- 13g Carbohydrates
- 4g Fiber
- 4.5g Protein