In The Kitchen | Ratatouille

Serves 8 people

All you need

Veggies:

  • 1 Eggplant
  • 1 Yellow Squash
  • 1 Zucchini
  • 3 Roma Tomatoes

Sauce:

  • 1 Tablespoon Olive Oil
  • 1 tsp garlic, Minced
  • ½ Onion, Diced
  • 1 cup chopped sweet pepper (multicolor)
  • 14 ounce Can of Crushed Tomatoes (No Salt Added)
  • ¼ Cup Parmesan Cheese
  • ¼ Cup Mozzarella Cheese
  • 1 teaspoon Black Pepper
  • 2 Tablespoons Fresh Basil, Chopped (8-10 leaves)
  • Herb Seasoning

Herb Seasoning:

  • 1 Tablespoon Fresh Basil, Chopped
  • 1 teaspoon Garlic, Minced
  • 1 Tablespoon Fresh Parsley, Chopped
  • 1 teaspoon Fresh Thyme
  • 2 Tablespoon Olive Oil
  • 1 teaspoon Black Pepper

All you do:

1.      Preheat oven to 375 °F (190°C).
2.      Slice eggplant, squash, zucchini, and tomatoes thinly and set aside.

Make the sauce:

  1. Heat olive oil in a 12-inch oven-safe pan over medium-high heat and sauté the onion, garlic, and bell peppers until soft.
  2. Add crushed tomatoes, parmesan, mozzarella and pepper. Stir until ingredients are equally mixed.
  3. Remove from heat, then add basil. Stir once more, then smooth the surface of the sauce with spatula.
  4. Arrange the sliced vegetables in alternating patterns (example: eggplant, zucchini, squash, tomato) on the top of the sauce from the outer edge to the middle of the pan.
  5. Mix herb seasoning ingredients in medium-size bowl and pour over cooked ratatouille.
  6. Cover the pan with foil and bake for 40 minutes. Uncover, the bake for another 20 minutes, until vegetables are softened.
  7. Serve while hot as a main dish or side.

Ratatouille is also excellent the next day: Cover with foil and reheat in 350°F oven for 15 minutes or microwave to desired temperature.

Nutrition Facts

(For 8 servings)

  • 130 Calories
  • 7g Total Fat
  • 1.5g Saturated Fat
  • 86mg Sodium
  • 13g Carbohydrates
  • 4g Fiber
  • 4.5g Protein

