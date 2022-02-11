Teriyaki Salmon
All you need:
– 4, 5oz salmon fillets
– 1/2 cup Culinary Tours sesame teriyaki sauce
All you do:
- Preheat oven to 450 degrees F.
- Place salmon on baking sheet.
- Brush teriyaki sauce on salmon. Bake for 10-12 minutes or until salmon flakes.
- Remove salmon from oven and brush on the remaining sauce. Enjoy!
Bacon-Wrapped Asparagus
All you need:
– 1 pound asparagus
– 6 slices bacon
– 2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
– pepper to taste
All you do:
- Preheat oven to 450 degrees F.
- Lay asparagus flat on pan. Drizzle with olive oil. Bake in oven for 10 minutes.
- Remove from oven and allow to cool slightly.
- Wrap 6 asparagus stalks with 1 slice bacon.
- Place back on pan and bake for 10 minutes until bacon is crispy.
Beet Risotto
All you need:
– 2 medium sized beets
– 2 tbsp oil
– 1/4 tsp black pepper
– 1/2 chopped white onion
– 2 tsp minced garlic
– 3/4 cup arborio rice
– 3 cups broth
– 1/2 cup grated parmesan cheese
All you do:
- Peel and chop beets finely.
- In small pot, warm bone broth on the side.
- Heat oil in large pan and add onions, garlic and beets. Saute for 3 minutes.
- Add dry rice and stir until all rice is coated in oil.
- Add one ladle of broth at a time, waiting to add another ladle until broth has been absorbed. Continue this process until all broth is added (takes about 20 minutes).
- Mix in parmesan cheese with last ladle of broth. Sprinkle pepper to taste!
Chocolate Strawberry Chia Parfait
All you need:
– 1 cup light coconut milk (From can)
– 3 tbsp chia seeds
– 1 packet stevia
– 1 cup strawberries, pureed
– 1 cup light whipped topping
– 3 tbsp dark chocolate shavings
All you do:
- Mix coconut milk, chia seeds and stevia. Let sit for 5 minutes. Stir again then let sit at least 30 minutes in fridge.
- Once chia mixture is set, begin layering chia mixture, strawberry puree and whipped cream, starting with chia.
- End by topping with chocolate shavings as decoration. Enjoy!