Teriyaki Salmon

All you need:

– 4, 5oz salmon fillets

– 1/2 cup Culinary Tours sesame teriyaki sauce



All you do:

Preheat oven to 450 degrees F. Place salmon on baking sheet. Brush teriyaki sauce on salmon. Bake for 10-12 minutes or until salmon flakes. Remove salmon from oven and brush on the remaining sauce. Enjoy!





Bacon-Wrapped Asparagus

All you need:

– 1 pound asparagus

– 6 slices bacon

– 2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

– pepper to taste



All you do:

Preheat oven to 450 degrees F. Lay asparagus flat on pan. Drizzle with olive oil. Bake in oven for 10 minutes. Remove from oven and allow to cool slightly. Wrap 6 asparagus stalks with 1 slice bacon. Place back on pan and bake for 10 minutes until bacon is crispy.





Beet Risotto

All you need:

– 2 medium sized beets

– 2 tbsp oil

– 1/4 tsp black pepper

– 1/2 chopped white onion

– 2 tsp minced garlic

– 3/4 cup arborio rice

– 3 cups broth

– 1/2 cup grated parmesan cheese



All you do:

Peel and chop beets finely. In small pot, warm bone broth on the side. Heat oil in large pan and add onions, garlic and beets. Saute for 3 minutes. Add dry rice and stir until all rice is coated in oil. Add one ladle of broth at a time, waiting to add another ladle until broth has been absorbed. Continue this process until all broth is added (takes about 20 minutes). Mix in parmesan cheese with last ladle of broth. Sprinkle pepper to taste!





Chocolate Strawberry Chia Parfait

All you need:

– 1 cup light coconut milk (From can)

– 3 tbsp chia seeds

– 1 packet stevia

– 1 cup strawberries, pureed

– 1 cup light whipped topping

– 3 tbsp dark chocolate shavings



All you do: