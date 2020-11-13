In The Kitchen | Roasted Acorn Squash

Ingredients:
Non-stick spray
1 medium sized acorn squash (can also use white acorn, delicata, or sweet dumpling squash)
1 Tablespoon olive oil
1/4 teaspoon sea salt
1/8 teaspoon ground black pepper
1 clove of garlic, minced
1/4 cup pomegranate seeds
1 Tablespoon chopped fresh cilantro leaves
2 Tablespoons crumbled goat cheese
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees and lightly coat baking sheet with non-stick cooking spray.
- Cut squash in half and scoop out the seeds with a spoon and discard the seeds. Then slice squash into 1 inch thick half moons.
- In a large bowl, add squash, olive oil, sea salt, pepper, and garlic. Lightly toss until squash is evenly coated.
- Spread squash out on a baking sheet in a single layer and roast for 30 minutes.
- Once cooked, arrange squash on a serving plate and sprinkle on the pomegranate seeds, cilantro, and goat cheese. Enjoy!
Makes four servings
Nutrition Information:
Per three slices
Calories: 110
Total Fat: 6 g
Saturated Fat: 1.5 g
Sodium: 170 mg
Total Carbohydrate: 14 g
Dietary Fiber: 2 g
Total Sugars: 2 g
Added Sugars 0 g
Protein: 2 g