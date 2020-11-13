In The Kitchen | Roasted Acorn Squash

Ingredients:

Non-stick spray



1 medium sized acorn squash (can also use white acorn, delicata, or sweet dumpling squash)

1 Tablespoon olive oil

1/4 teaspoon sea salt

1/8 teaspoon ground black pepper

1 clove of garlic, minced

1/4 cup pomegranate seeds

1 Tablespoon chopped fresh cilantro leaves

2 Tablespoons crumbled goat cheese



Directions:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees and lightly coat baking sheet with non-stick cooking spray. Cut squash in half and scoop out the seeds with a spoon and discard the seeds. Then slice squash into 1 inch thick half moons. In a large bowl, add squash, olive oil, sea salt, pepper, and garlic. Lightly toss until squash is evenly coated. Spread squash out on a baking sheet in a single layer and roast for 30 minutes. Once cooked, arrange squash on a serving plate and sprinkle on the pomegranate seeds, cilantro, and goat cheese. Enjoy!

Makes four servings





Nutrition Information:

Per three slices

Calories: 110

Total Fat: 6 g

Saturated Fat: 1.5 g

Sodium: 170 mg

Total Carbohydrate: 14 g

Dietary Fiber: 2 g

Total Sugars: 2 g

Added Sugars 0 g

Protein: 2 g