In The Kitchen | Roasted Cauliflower with Toasted Panko

Roasted Cauliflower with Toasted Panko
A healthful side dish for your holiday meal
Number of Servings: 8
Prep Time: 10 minutes
Cook Time: 25 – 30 minutes
Ingredients:
Two medium sized cauliflower heads cut into small florets
4 Tablespoons olive oil, divided
¼ teaspoon salt
1/8 teaspoon ground black pepper
½ cup plain panko bread crumbs
1/3 cup shelled lightly salted pistachios
1/3 cup dried cranberries
½ cup low sodium chicken broth
2 Tablespoons white wine vinegar
Optional: chopped flat leaf parsley, fresh thyme leaves, rosemary
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees and line baking sheet with parchment paper.
- In a large bowl, add cauliflower, 2 tablespoons of olive oil, salt, and pepper. Stir until cauliflower is well coated in olive oil. Pour out cauliflower onto your prepared baking sheet and roast for 25 – 30 minutes (mix cauliflower occasionally to brown on all sides).
- While cauliflower is roasting, toast your panko bread crumbs. In a small skillet, heat 2 Tablespoons of olive oil over medium heat. Add in the panko and stir until golden brown (about 5 minutes). Once toasted, add panko into your large bowl.
- In the same skillet, add the pistachios and toast for about 2 minutes (stirring occasionally). Then place in the large bowl with panko.
- In the same skillet, add chicken broth, white wine vinegar, and cranberries. Over medium heat, sauté mixture until the liquid has reduced by half (about 1-2 minutes).
- Add roasted cauliflower and cranberry mixture to the large bowl with panko and pistachios. Stir mixture until well combined.
- Serve immediately and top with chopped fresh herbs of your choice.
Nutrition Information:
Per ½ cup serving
Calories: 140
Total Fat: 9 g
Saturated Fat: 1.5 g
Sodium: 125 mg
Total Carbohydrate: 13 g
Dietary Fiber: 3 g
Total Sugars: 6 g
Added Sugars: 2 g
Protein: 3 g