In The Kitchen | Roasted Cauliflower with Toasted Panko

Roasted Cauliflower with Toasted Panko
A healthful side dish for your holiday meal

Number of Servings: 8
Prep Time: 10 minutes
Cook Time: 25 – 30 minutes

Ingredients:

Two medium sized cauliflower heads cut into small florets
4 Tablespoons olive oil, divided
¼ teaspoon salt
1/8 teaspoon ground black pepper
½ cup plain panko bread crumbs
1/3 cup shelled lightly salted pistachios
1/3 cup dried cranberries
½ cup low sodium chicken broth
2 Tablespoons white wine vinegar
Optional: chopped flat leaf parsley, fresh thyme leaves, rosemary


Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees and line baking sheet with parchment paper.
  2. In a large bowl, add cauliflower, 2 tablespoons of olive oil, salt, and pepper. Stir until cauliflower is well coated in olive oil. Pour out cauliflower onto your prepared baking sheet and roast for 25 – 30 minutes (mix cauliflower occasionally to brown on all sides).
  3. While cauliflower is roasting, toast your panko bread crumbs. In a small skillet, heat 2 Tablespoons of olive oil over medium heat. Add in the panko and stir until golden brown (about 5 minutes). Once toasted, add panko into your large bowl.
  4. In the same skillet, add the pistachios and toast for about 2 minutes (stirring occasionally). Then place in the large bowl with panko.
  5. In the same skillet, add chicken broth, white wine vinegar, and cranberries. Over medium heat, sauté mixture until the liquid has reduced by half (about 1-2 minutes).
  6. Add roasted cauliflower and cranberry mixture to the large bowl with panko and pistachios. Stir mixture until well combined.
  7. Serve immediately and top with chopped fresh herbs of your choice.

Nutrition Information:
Per ½ cup serving

Calories: 140
Total Fat: 9 g
Saturated Fat: 1.5 g
Sodium: 125 mg
Total Carbohydrate: 13 g
Dietary Fiber: 3 g
Total Sugars: 6 g
Added Sugars: 2 g
Protein: 3 g

