In The Kitchen | Romantic 3 Course Meal

Parmesan Garlic Risotto

All you need:

  • ½ onion diced finely
  • 2 tsp garlic
  • 2 tbsp Smart Balance margarine
  • ¼ cup dry white wine
  • 1 cup Arborio rice
  • ½ cup parmesan cheese
  • 4 cups no salt added broth (chicken or vegetable)

All you do:

  1. Heat broth and keep warm in separate pot until ready to use.
  2. Add margarine, oil, onions and garlic to pot and sauté until soft.
  3. Add rice and mix until completely coated.
  4. Add wine and stir until absorbed.
  5. Add ½ cup stock and stir until absorbed. Repeat this step until you have ½ cup stock left.
  6. Add last ½ cup of stock, partially absorb in rice, then add parmesan cheese. Enjoy!

Garlic Veggies

All you need:

  • 1 bunch asparagus, chopped into 1 inch sticks
  • 8 oz mushrooms
  • 3 tsp garlic, minced

All you do:

  1. Spread asparagus and mushrooms on sheet pan.
  2. Spray with cooking spray then sprinkle garlic on top.
  3. Cook at 350 degrees F for 20 minutes. Turn on sheet then cook 10 extra minutes.

Jaymo’s Shrimp

All you need:

  • 1 pound raw, peeled shrimp
  • ¼ cup Jaymo’s Sauce

All you do:

  1. Thaw shrimp entirely.
  2. Place shrimp in pan with Jaymo’s sauce and cook until shrimp are cooked thoroughly.

Chocolate Lava Cake

All you need:

  • 1 box devils food cake mix
  • 1 can plain pumpkin
  • 12, 70% dark chocolate truffles

All you do:

  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F and grease muffin tins thoroughly.
  2. Mix devil’s food cake mix and 1 can plain pumpkin together until completely combined,
  3. Scoop ¼ cup batter into muffin tins. Place truffle in center of batter and press down slightly.
  4. Scoop another ¼ cup batter on top of truffle so truffle is covered completely.
  5. Bake for 12-15 minutes.

