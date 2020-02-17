In The Kitchen | Romantic 3 Course Meal

Parmesan Garlic Risotto
All you need:
- ½ onion diced finely
- 2 tsp garlic
- 2 tbsp Smart Balance margarine
- ¼ cup dry white wine
- 1 cup Arborio rice
- ½ cup parmesan cheese
- 4 cups no salt added broth (chicken or vegetable)
All you do:
- Heat broth and keep warm in separate pot until ready to use.
- Add margarine, oil, onions and garlic to pot and sauté until soft.
- Add rice and mix until completely coated.
- Add wine and stir until absorbed.
- Add ½ cup stock and stir until absorbed. Repeat this step until you have ½ cup stock left.
- Add last ½ cup of stock, partially absorb in rice, then add parmesan cheese. Enjoy!
Garlic Veggies
All you need:
- 1 bunch asparagus, chopped into 1 inch sticks
- 8 oz mushrooms
- 3 tsp garlic, minced
All you do:
- Spread asparagus and mushrooms on sheet pan.
- Spray with cooking spray then sprinkle garlic on top.
- Cook at 350 degrees F for 20 minutes. Turn on sheet then cook 10 extra minutes.
Jaymo’s Shrimp
All you need:
- 1 pound raw, peeled shrimp
- ¼ cup Jaymo’s Sauce
All you do:
- Thaw shrimp entirely.
- Place shrimp in pan with Jaymo’s sauce and cook until shrimp are cooked thoroughly.
Chocolate Lava Cake
All you need:
- 1 box devils food cake mix
- 1 can plain pumpkin
- 12, 70% dark chocolate truffles
All you do:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees F and grease muffin tins thoroughly.
- Mix devil’s food cake mix and 1 can plain pumpkin together until completely combined,
- Scoop ¼ cup batter into muffin tins. Place truffle in center of batter and press down slightly.
- Scoop another ¼ cup batter on top of truffle so truffle is covered completely.
- Bake for 12-15 minutes.