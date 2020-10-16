In The Kitchen | Rustic Pumpkin Icebox Cake

Rustic Pumpkin Icebox Cake

An easy dessert that is full of fall flavors!



Ingredients:



One 1 ounce package sugar free cheesecake instant pudding mix

1 ½ cup skim milk

1 cup pure pumpkin puree

¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg

¼ teaspoon ground clove

¼ teaspoon ground ginger

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 ½ cups (or 4 ounces) thawed light cool whip

1 angel food cake, torn into 1” pieces

¼ cup dark chocolate chips

Directions:

In a medium sized bowl, add pudding mix and skim milk. Whisk to combine and let sit for 5 minutes. Once pudding has set, add in pumpkin puree, nutmeg, clove, ginger, and cinnamon. Whisk to combine. Add cool whip to pudding mixture and fold into pudding until combined. In a 2 inch deep 9 x 13 pan, add a thin layer of the pudding mix on the bottom of the pan. Add in one half of the angel food cake and spread out in an even layer. Top with one half of the remaining pudding mix. Repeat by adding the remaining angel food cake topped with the remaining pudding mix. Sprinkle on the dark chocolate chips and enjoy!

Twelve ½ cup servings



Nutrition Information:

Per ½ cup serving

Calories: 140

Total Fat: 3 g

Saturated Fat: 2 g

Sodium: 320 mg

Total Carbohydrate: 27 g

Dietary Fiber: 1 g

Total Sugars: 5 g

Protein: 3 g