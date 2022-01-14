In The Kitchen: Sausage & Egg Hashbrown Cups

Create a more healthful you in the New Year, and for years to come, by adjusting your diet and working with THE health and nutrition expert: a registered dietitian.

Improving eating habits can be difficult, so your Hy-Vee dietitians recommend beginning with small shifts that can help not only improve energy levels and sleep, but also make those clothes fit just a little better.

Join Hy-Vee dietitian Brooke Rush as she discusses the simple swaps you can make to make your life just a little easier, healthier and happier in 2022.

Dietitian’s Top 5 Food Swaps for the New Year

  • Simple Swap #1 – Cocoa dusted Almonds instead of Potato Chips
    • When craving a savory, salty and crunchy snack, try a handful of nuts instead of reaching for a bag of chips. Nuts contain heart-healthy, unsaturated fats along with fiber and are a lower-sodium option.
  • Simple Swap #2 – Spinach instead of Iceberg Lettuce
    • Spinach has more protein, calcium, iron, fiber and minerals than iceberg lettuce. Lettuce is still nutritious; spinach is simply a better nutritional bargain per serving.
  • Simple Swap #3 – Whole-Grain __________ instead of White _________.
    • Whole grains are rich in protein, fiber, B vitamins and many other nutrients that can help lower blood pressure, strengthen the immune system and aid in weight control.
  • Simple Swap #4 – An Apple instead of Apple Juice
    • To reap the full benefits, go for a whole piece of fruit instead of fruit juice. Whole fruit has more nutritional value, less sugar and fewer calories.
  • Simple Swap #5 – Coffee OR Zevia instead of Soda
    • For a boost of energy, brew a cup of coffee or some green or black tea rather than drinking a caffeinated soda. Coffee and tea are sugar-free and rich in antioxidants.

