In The Kitchen | Savory Pumpkin Hummus

Savory Pumpkin Hummus

A traditional dip with a fall twist!

Number of Servings: 8
Prep Time: 25 minutes

Ingredients:

One 15 ounce can low sodium chickpeas
1 cup pure pumpkin puree
¼ cup fresh squeezed lemon juice
2 Tablespoons olive oil
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 teaspoon onion powder
½ teaspoon paprika
½ teaspoon ground cumin
¼ teaspoon salt
Optional: Sesame seeds for garnish

Directions:

  1. Add all of your ingredients into a food processor that can hold at least 3.5 cups.
  2. Puree mixture for about 5 minutes or until smooth and creamy, scraping down the insides of the food processor, as needed.
  3. Place hummus in a serving bowl and serve with whole grain pita bread, sliced vegetables, or multigrain tortilla chips to dip.



Nutrition Information:

Per ¼ cup serving

Calories: 60
Total Fat: 3.9 g
Saturated Fat: .5 g
Sodium: 90 mg
Total Carbohydrate: 4.6 g
Dietary Fiber: 1 g
Total Sugars: 1 g
Added Sugars: 0 g
Protein: 1.1 g

