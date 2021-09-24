In The Kitchen | Savory Roasted Rainbow Vegetables

Savory Roasted Rainbow Vegetables
Serves 8
All you need:
1 large sweet potato, peeled and diced
1 (1½ lbs.) butternut squash, seeded and cut into chunks
1 cup fresh broccoli, cut into florets
1 cup Brussels sprouts, halved
1 summer squash, cut into thick slices
1 red bell pepper, seeded and sliced
½ red onion, cut into wedges
¼ cup Gustare Vita olive oil
2 tbsp Italian seasoning
2 tsp minced garlic
1/3 cup maple syrup
½ cup French Style Dijon mustard
Optional: 12 oz sliced, smoked turkey sausage, parmesan cheese for topping
All you do:
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Spray a 15x10x1-inch baking pan with nonstick spray.
- Add potatoes, butternut squash, and Brussel sprouts to prepared pan. Drizzle with olive oil, Italian seasoning, and garlic. Roast for 15 minutes.
- Make the sauce: Mix maple syrup and Dijon mustard in small bowl until well combined.
- Remove pan from oven and add remaining vegetables (and sausage if desired). Drizzle maple-dijon sauce over and toss with veggies.
Roast again for about 15 minutes. Remove pan from oven and sprinkle with parmesan cheese if desired!
Recipe source: https://www.hy-vee.com/recipes-ideas/recipes/savory-roasted-vegetables