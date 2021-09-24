In The Kitchen | Savory Roasted Rainbow Vegetables

Savory Roasted Rainbow Vegetables

Serves 8





All you need:

1 large sweet potato, peeled and diced

1 (1½ lbs.) butternut squash, seeded and cut into chunks

1 cup fresh broccoli, cut into florets

1 cup Brussels sprouts, halved

1 summer squash, cut into thick slices

1 red bell pepper, seeded and sliced

½ red onion, cut into wedges

¼ cup Gustare Vita olive oil

2 tbsp Italian seasoning

2 tsp minced garlic

1/3 cup maple syrup

½ cup French Style Dijon mustard



Optional: 12 oz sliced, smoked turkey sausage, parmesan cheese for topping





All you do:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Spray a 15x10x1-inch baking pan with nonstick spray. Add potatoes, butternut squash, and Brussel sprouts to prepared pan. Drizzle with olive oil, Italian seasoning, and garlic. Roast for 15 minutes. Make the sauce: Mix maple syrup and Dijon mustard in small bowl until well combined. Remove pan from oven and add remaining vegetables (and sausage if desired). Drizzle maple-dijon sauce over and toss with veggies.

Roast again for about 15 minutes. Remove pan from oven and sprinkle with parmesan cheese if desired!







Recipe source: https://www.hy-vee.com/recipes-ideas/recipes/savory-roasted-vegetables



