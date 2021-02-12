In The Kitchen | Sesame-Ginger Salmon Salad

Sesame-Ginger Salmon Salad

Serves 3



All you need:

1 recipe Sesame-Ginger Vinaigrette, below

2 (4-oz.) salmon steaks, 1-in. thick

4 tsp black and/or white sesame seeds

½ tsp Hy-Vee black pepper

¼ tsp Hy-Vee cayenne pepper

1 tbsp Hy-Vee canola oil

3 cups mixed salad greens with spinach

1 cup Hy-Vee no-salt-added garbanzo beans, rinsed and drained

4 oz. fresh green beans, steamed

½ cup halved red cherry tomatoes

½ avocado, pitted, peeled and thinly sliced

Thinly sliced green onions, for garnish



All you do:

Prepare Sesame-Ginger Vinaigrette; cover and refrigerate until serving time. Pat salmon dry. Combine sesame seeds, black pepper and cayenne pepper. Rub mixture onto salmon steaks. Heat oil in a cast iron skillet over medium-high heat. Sear tuna for 4 to 5 minutes or until medium-rare (145°F), turning halfway through. Let rest for 5 minutes, then thinly slice. Divide greens among serving plates. Add salmon slices, garbanzo beans, green beans, cherry tomatoes and avocado. Drizzle with Sesame-Ginger Vinaigrette. Garnish with green onions, if desired.



Sesame-Ginger Vinaigrette: Combine 1 tablespoon seasoned rice vinegar, 1½ teaspoons Hy-Vee less-sodium soy sauce, 1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice, 1 teaspoon Hy-Vee honey and ½ teaspoon grated fresh ginger. Whisk in 1 tablespoon Hy-Vee canola oil and 1 teaspoon sesame oil.

Nutrition Facts per serving: 380 calories, 20g fat, 2g saturated fat, 0g trans fat, 35mg cholesterol, 310mg sodium, 27g carbohydrates, 9g fiber, 6g sugar (2g added sugar), 26g protein.

Daily Values: Vitamin D 6%, Calcium 80%, Iron 20%, Potassium 20%

Recipe source: February 2021 Hy-Vee Seasons magazine