In the Kitchen |Sheet Pan Shrimp Dinner

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — OSF dietitian Mackenzie Burgess is joining us live via zoom this morning with a quick new meal idea you can try at home.

An easy meal ready in just under 20 minutes! Customize this sheet pan dinner by swapping out broccoli for another vegetable of your choice. You can also change the flavor by mixing up the seasonings. See below for recommendations.

Ingredients:

1 pound raw jumbo shrimp, peeled and deveined, thawed

2 cups broccolini

1 tablespoon lemon juice

4 large cloves of garlic, minced

2 tablespoons olive oil

Everything bagel seasoning, to taste

*Other recommended vegetables: small broccolini florets, asparagus, zucchini, yellow squash, cherry tomatoes, peppers, or a combination

*Other recommended seasonings: Italian seasoning, red pepper flakes, cumin, garlic powder, salt, and pepper

Directions

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 425 degrees.

2. In a large bowl, combine shrimp and vegetables.

3. To shrimp and vegetables, add lemon juice, garlic, and olive oil. Stir until everything is coated.

4. Cover a large baking sheet with foil. Spread out shrimp and vegetables in a single layer on a baking sheet.

5. Sprinkle shrimp and vegetables with seasoning.

6. Bake for 12 minutes, or until shrimp are pink and vegetables are warmed through.

*Optional but recommended: Serve with microwavable brown rice and sliced avocado for a balanced meal.