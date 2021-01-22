In The Kitchen | Shrimp and Asparagus Stir-Fry

Shrimp and Asparagus Stir-Fry
Serves 4
All you need:
1 lb. Hy-Vee large shrimp, peeled, deveined and tails removed
5 tsp Hy-Vee canola oil, divided
12 oz. Hy-Vee Short Cuts oven-and-grill-ready lemon and garlic asparagus
3 tbsp ponzu sauce
1 tsp refrigerated lemongrass paste
1 (8-oz) container cherry tomatoes
2 cups quinoa, cooked (optional, as base for serving)
1 tbsp chopped cilantro (optional, for topping)
¼ cup roasted cashews (optional, for topping)
All you do:
- Gather ingredients and cut vegetables into bite-size pieces.
- Pat dry shrimp with paper towel.
- Heat 3 teaspoon of oil over medium-high in a large wok. (Increase oil as needed when adding foods.)
- Stir-fry shrimp for 1 to 3 minutes; slide to the outside of the wok to slow cooking but keep it warm.
- Add the Short Cuts lemon and garlic asparagus to wok and stir-fry 2 to 3 minutes. Then add cherry tomatoes.
- Push vegetables to the edge of wok and add ponzu sauce and lemongrass paste to the center. Toss with the shrimp and vegetables, and cook about 1 minute or until heated through.
- Serve by itself or over a bed of quinoa.
Recipe source: January 2021 Hy-Vee Seasons magazine