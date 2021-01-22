In The Kitchen | Shrimp and Asparagus Stir-Fry

Shrimp and Asparagus Stir-Fry

Serves 4


All you need:

1 lb. Hy-Vee large shrimp, peeled, deveined and tails removed  
5 tsp Hy-Vee canola oil, divided
12 oz. Hy-Vee Short Cuts oven-and-grill-ready lemon and garlic asparagus
3 tbsp ponzu sauce
1 tsp refrigerated lemongrass paste
1 (8-oz) container cherry tomatoes
2 cups quinoa, cooked (optional, as base for serving)
1 tbsp chopped cilantro (optional, for topping)  
¼ cup roasted cashews (optional, for topping)


All you do:

  1. Gather ingredients and cut vegetables into bite-size pieces.
  2. Pat dry shrimp with paper towel.
  3. Heat 3 teaspoon of oil over medium-high in a large wok. (Increase oil as needed when adding foods.)
  4. Stir-fry shrimp for 1 to 3 minutes; slide to the outside of the wok to slow cooking but keep it warm.
  5. Add the Short Cuts lemon and garlic asparagus to wok and stir-fry 2 to 3 minutes. Then add cherry tomatoes.
  6. Push vegetables to the edge of wok and add ponzu sauce and lemongrass paste to the center. Toss with the shrimp and vegetables, and cook about 1 minute or until heated through.
  7. Serve by itself or over a bed of quinoa.

Recipe source: January 2021 Hy-Vee Seasons magazine

