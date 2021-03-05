In The Kitchen | Shrimp Fajita Bowls

Shrimp Fajita Bowls

A flavorful meal for busy weeknights!



Ingredients:



Non-stick spray

1 small red pepper, thinly sliced

1 small yellow pepper, thinly sliced

1 medium poblano pepper, thinly sliced

1 small yellow onion, thinly sliced

½ Tablespoon olive oil

1 clove garlic, finely minced

1 Tablespoon fresh lime juice

1/8 teaspoon ground black pepper

1 pound large shrimp, peeled and thawed if frozen

1 1/2 cups quinoa or brown rice, cooked using instructions on packaging

Optional Toppings: avocado slices, guacamole, sliced serrano peppers, salsa, plain Greek yogurt, fresh cilantro leaves



Marinade:

2 Tablespoons olive oil

2 Tablespoons fresh lime juice

1 Tablespoon lime zest

½ teaspoon ground cumin

½ teaspoon chili powder

½ teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

1/8 teaspoon ground black pepper



Directions:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees and lightly coat large sheet pan with non-stick spray. In a medium bowl, add all marinade ingredients and mix to combine. Add shrimp, stir to coat, and marinade for 15 minutes. Next, add all of your peppers, onions, olive oil, garlic, lime juice, and pepper to one half of the baking sheet. Toss to combine and coat with olive oil. Place in oven and roast for 15 minutes. Remove from the oven and evenly spread the marinated shrimp over the other half of the baking sheet. Place back in oven for 8-10 minutes or until the shrimp are pink and opaque. Serve over ½ cup quinoa or brown rice and add your desired toppings. Enjoy!

6 servings





Nutrition Information:



Per ½ cup serving over ½ cup quinoa

Calories: 280

Total Fat: 9 g

Saturated Fat: 1.5 g

Sodium: 430 mg

Total Carbohydrate: 33 g

Dietary Fiber: 4 g

Total Sugars: 3 g

Added Sugars 0 g

Protein: 17 g