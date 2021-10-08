In The Kitchen | Steak Tacos with Butternut Salsa

Steak Tacos with Butternut Salsa
All you need:
For Salsa:
3 cups butternut squash (1/2 in. Cubes)
1 red pepper, roughly chopped
1 tbsp sriracha
2 tbsp lime juice
1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil
2/3 cup mild salsa
1 can black beans
For steak:
1 1/2 pounds sirloin steak
1/2 tsp salt
1 tsp pepper
1 tbsp minced garlic
3 tbsp liquid aminos
1 tbsp lime juice
3 tbsp water
1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil
2 tbsp Italian seasoning
Whole wheat tortillas
Crumbled queso fresco cheese
All you do:
1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.
2. Mix butternut squash and chopped pepper with sriracha, lime juice and olive oil until covered. Bake for 20 min.
3. While salsa is baking, sprinkle salt and pepper on both sides of steak.
4. In cast iron skillet whisk garlic, liquid aminos, lime juice, water, olive oil and Italian seasoning over medium high heat until bubbling.
5. Add steak to skillet and cook, flipping every 30 seconds. This should take about 5-7 minutes depending on
how done you like your steak.
6. Remove steak from pan and allow to rest for 5 minutes. Once rested, cut into thin strips.
7. Remove squash and peppers from oven. Mix in salsa and black beans.
8. Assemble tacos starting with tortilla, steak strips, butternut squash salsa, and ending with queso fresco. Enjoy!