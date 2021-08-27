In The Kitchen | Super recipes at home with your kids

Incredible Brownies

All you need:

  • 1 box devil’s food cake mix
  • 1 can pumpkin


All you do:

  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.
  2. Mix cake mix and pumpkin together. Spread batter into muffin tins or in 9×13 pan.
  3. Bake for about 20-30 minutes (depending on muffins or pan) or until toothpick comes out clean! Frost with yellow icing in the shape of an “i”.




Captain America Shields

All you need:

  • 2 very ripe bananas
  • 1 cup oats
  • Tripe zero Vanilla Greek yogurt
  • Mixed berries


All you do:

  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Line baking sheet with parchment paper.
  2. Mash the bananas with a fork then add the oats. Once it’s well mixed, drop 1 1/2 inch balls on the baking sheet and press into a disc shape.
  3. Bake for 12 minutes. Remove from oven and allow to cool.
  4. Once cooled, frost with yogurt and decorate with berries to look like shield!




Hulk Punch

All you need:

  • 1 can LaCroix, any flavor of choice
  • 1 squirt Mio/Crystal light (green color preferably) 


All you do:

  1. Quirt Mio into LaCroix and mix gently until desired color.

