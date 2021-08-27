In The Kitchen | Super recipes at home with your kids

Incredible Brownies
All you need:
- 1 box devil’s food cake mix
- 1 can pumpkin
All you do:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.
- Mix cake mix and pumpkin together. Spread batter into muffin tins or in 9×13 pan.
- Bake for about 20-30 minutes (depending on muffins or pan) or until toothpick comes out clean! Frost with yellow icing in the shape of an “i”.
Captain America Shields
All you need:
- 2 very ripe bananas
- 1 cup oats
- Tripe zero Vanilla Greek yogurt
- Mixed berries
All you do:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Line baking sheet with parchment paper.
- Mash the bananas with a fork then add the oats. Once it’s well mixed, drop 1 1/2 inch balls on the baking sheet and press into a disc shape.
- Bake for 12 minutes. Remove from oven and allow to cool.
- Once cooled, frost with yogurt and decorate with berries to look like shield!
Hulk Punch
All you need:
- 1 can LaCroix, any flavor of choice
- 1 squirt Mio/Crystal light (green color preferably)
All you do:
- Quirt Mio into LaCroix and mix gently until desired color.