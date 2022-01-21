In The Kitchen | Sweet Potato Nacho Fries

The Super Bowl is just a few weeks away! OSF Healthcare Clinical Dietitian Olivia DeLeon is sharing a healthful twist on a favorite for the big game.

Sweet Potato Nacho Fries

Number of Servings: 8 | Prep Time: 20 minutes | Cook Time: 40 minutes

Ingredients:

Non-stick cooking spray

3 medium-sized sweet potatoes, cut into sticks about 1/4 inch thick

½ Tablespoon olive oil

½ teaspoon garlic powder

¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper

¼ teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon ground black pepper

2 low sodium chicken sausage links, chopped

One 12 once can low sodium black beans, drained and rinsed

½ cup Mexican blend shredded cheese

1/3 cup chopped green onion

1 medium avocado, remove pit and dice avocado

Optional: thinly sliced jalapeño, chopped fresh cilantro leaves, lime wedges, salsa, sour cream

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees and lightly coat baking sheet with non-stick cooking spray.

2. In a large bowl, add sweet potato sticks, olive oil, garlic powder, crushed red pepper, salt, and black pepper. Mix until sweet potatoes are well coated then pour out onto prepared baking sheet. Bake for 25 minutes.

3. Remove baking sheet from the oven and evenly sprinkle on the chopped chicken sausage and black beans. Place baking sheet back in oven and bake for additional 15 minutes.

4. Once the sweet potato fries have cooked through evenly spread on the cheese, green onion, avocado, and any additional toppings you would like: jalapeno slices, cilantro leaves, salsa, and sour cream.

5. Serve and enjoy!

Nutrition Information:

Per ½ cup serving