In The Kitchen | Sweet & Spicy Glazed Salmon

Sweet & Spicy Glazed Salmon

Serves 4


All you need:

4 (4-oz.) Hy-Vee Seafood skinless Atlantic or Alaskan salmon fillets
½ tsp Hy-Vee salt
½ tsp Hy-Vee black pepper
½ tsp paprika



Sauce:

2 tbsp Hy-Vee salted butter
3 tsp garlic, minced
2 tbsp Gustare Vita olive oil
1/3 cup honey
3 Tbsp water
3 Tbsp liquid aminos
1 Tbsp sriracha
2 Tbsp lemon juice

All you do:

  1. PREHEAT oven to 500 degrees F. Season salmon with salt, pepper and paprika then set aside.
  2. MELT butter in a 10-inch, oven safe, cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat. Wisk in garlic, water, liquid aminos, sriracha, honey and lemon juice. Heat until sauce starts to bubble then add salmon (skin side down).
  3. BASTE salmon with sauce constantly by spooning sauce over salmon for 3 minutes in pan.
  4. PLACE skillet in oven and broil salmon for 6 minutes, removing pan halfway through and basting salmon with sauce, then return to oven for final 3 minutes.
  5. ENJOY!

