In The Kitchen | Sweet & Spicy Glazed Salmon

Sweet & Spicy Glazed Salmon
Serves 4
All you need:
4 (4-oz.) Hy-Vee Seafood skinless Atlantic or Alaskan salmon fillets
½ tsp Hy-Vee salt
½ tsp Hy-Vee black pepper
½ tsp paprika
Sauce:
2 tbsp Hy-Vee salted butter
3 tsp garlic, minced
2 tbsp Gustare Vita olive oil
1/3 cup honey
3 Tbsp water
3 Tbsp liquid aminos
1 Tbsp sriracha
2 Tbsp lemon juice
All you do:
- PREHEAT oven to 500 degrees F. Season salmon with salt, pepper and paprika then set aside.
- MELT butter in a 10-inch, oven safe, cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat. Wisk in garlic, water, liquid aminos, sriracha, honey and lemon juice. Heat until sauce starts to bubble then add salmon (skin side down).
- BASTE salmon with sauce constantly by spooning sauce over salmon for 3 minutes in pan.
- PLACE skillet in oven and broil salmon for 6 minutes, removing pan halfway through and basting salmon with sauce, then return to oven for final 3 minutes.
- ENJOY!