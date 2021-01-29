In The Kitchen | Tex-Mex Chili

Ingredients:

1 Tablespoon olive oil

1 medium yellow onion, chopped

1 large green bell pepper, chopped

One 28 ounce can no salt added, crushed, peeled tomatoes

One 14.5 ounce can no salt added, petite, diced tomatoes

One 15.5 ounce can no salt added black beans

1 cup water

One 4 ounce can diced green chilies

One pound lean ground turkey, cooked

2 Tablespoons fresh lime juice

2 cloves minced garlic

2 Tablespoons chili powder

2 teaspoons ground cumin

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon ground black pepper



Optional to top chili: fresh cilantro leaves, chopped green onion, shredded cheddar cheese, plain Greek yogurt, avocado slices, lime wedges





Directions:

In a large soup pot, heat olive oil over medium-high heat. Add in yellow onion and green bell pepper and sauté until onion becomes translucent (about 4-5 minutes). Once cooked, add in tomatoes, black beans, water, green chilies, cooked ground turkey, lime juice, garlic, chili powder, cumin, salt, and black pepper. Stir to combine. Bring mixture to a boil, reduce heat to medium-low, and let cook for 30 minutes, stirring occasionally. Dish up the chili and top with fresh cilantro leaves, chopped green onion, shredded cheddar cheese, plain Greek yogurt, avocado slices, and lime wedges, as desired. Enjoy!

Ten servings





Nutrition Information:

Per 1 cup serving

Calories: 190

Total Fat: 5 g

Saturated Fat: 1 g

Sodium: 180 mg

Total Carbohydrate: 19 g

Dietary Fiber: 4 g

Total Sugars: 6 g

Added Sugars: 0 g

Protein: 14 g