In The Kitchen | Thai Lettuce Wraps

Ingredients:



Non-stick cooking spray

1 pound of lean ground turkey (93% lean)

1 ½ Tablespoon cream peanut butter

1 Tablespoon fresh lime juice

1 Tablespoon low sodium soy sauce

1 Tablespoon chili garlic sauce

8 large butter (or iceberg) lettuce leaves

1 cup broccoli slaw

Chopped fresh cilantro leaves for garnish

Directions:

Lightly spray medium skillet with non-stick cooking spray. Add ground turkey to skillet and cook over medium high heat until browned and temperature reaches 165 degrees (about 5 – 7 minutes). In a medium bowl, add peanut butter, lime juice, soy sauce, and chili garlic sauce. Whisk until combined. Add peanut butter mixture to browned turkey, mix to combine, and cook for additional 2 – 3 minutes. Build the wraps: Spoon ¼ cup of the turkey mixture onto leaf of lettuce. Top with 2 Tablespoons of broccoli slaw, and chopped cilantro to serve.

Makes 4 servings



Nutrition Information:

Per 2 lettuce wrap serving

Calories: 200

Total Fat: 11 g

Saturated Fat: 2 g

Total Carbohydrate: 5 g

Dietary Fiber: 0 g

Total Sugars: 2 g

Protein: 27 g