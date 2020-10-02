In The Kitchen | Thai Lettuce Wraps

Ingredients:
Non-stick cooking spray
1 pound of lean ground turkey (93% lean)
1 ½ Tablespoon cream peanut butter
1 Tablespoon fresh lime juice
1 Tablespoon low sodium soy sauce
1 Tablespoon chili garlic sauce
8 large butter (or iceberg) lettuce leaves
1 cup broccoli slaw
Chopped fresh cilantro leaves for garnish
Directions:
- Lightly spray medium skillet with non-stick cooking spray. Add ground turkey to skillet and cook over medium high heat until browned and temperature reaches 165 degrees (about 5 – 7 minutes).
- In a medium bowl, add peanut butter, lime juice, soy sauce, and chili garlic sauce. Whisk until combined.
- Add peanut butter mixture to browned turkey, mix to combine, and cook for additional 2 – 3 minutes.
- Build the wraps: Spoon ¼ cup of the turkey mixture onto leaf of lettuce. Top with 2 Tablespoons of broccoli slaw, and chopped cilantro to serve.
Makes 4 servings
Nutrition Information:
Per 2 lettuce wrap serving
Calories: 200
Total Fat: 11 g
Saturated Fat: 2 g
Total Carbohydrate: 5 g
Dietary Fiber: 0 g
Total Sugars: 2 g
Protein: 27 g