In The Kitchen | Thai Lettuce Wraps

Ingredients:

Non-stick cooking spray
1 pound of lean ground turkey (93% lean)
1 ½ Tablespoon cream peanut butter
1 Tablespoon fresh lime juice
1 Tablespoon low sodium soy sauce
1 Tablespoon chili garlic sauce
8 large butter (or iceberg) lettuce leaves
1 cup broccoli slaw
Chopped fresh cilantro leaves for garnish

Directions:

  1. Lightly spray medium skillet with non-stick cooking spray. Add ground turkey to skillet and cook over medium high heat until browned and temperature reaches 165 degrees (about 5 – 7 minutes).
  2. In a medium bowl, add peanut butter, lime juice, soy sauce, and chili garlic sauce. Whisk until combined.
  3. Add peanut butter mixture to browned turkey, mix to combine, and cook for additional 2 – 3 minutes.
  4. Build the wraps: Spoon ¼ cup of the turkey mixture onto leaf of lettuce. Top with 2 Tablespoons of broccoli slaw, and chopped cilantro to serve.

Makes 4 servings

Nutrition Information:

Per 2 lettuce wrap serving
Calories: 200

Total Fat: 11 g
Saturated Fat: 2 g
Total Carbohydrate: 5 g
Dietary Fiber: 0 g
Total Sugars: 2 g
Protein: 27 g

