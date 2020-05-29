In The Kitchen | Twice Baked Pizza Potatoes

Twice Baked Pizza Potatoes
All you need:
- 4 potatoes
- Cooking spray
- 1/4 cup low fat mozzarella cheese
- 1 slice white American cheese
- 1/4 cup Greek yogurt
- 2 tbsp Smart Balance margarine
- 1 tsp basil
- 1 tsp thyme
- 1 tsp garlic powder
- 1/2 cup pizza sauce
- Optional: turkey pepperoni, chopped
All you do:
- Poke holes in potatoes with fork and spray with cooking spray. Bake at 425 degrees F in oven for 45 minutes.
- Cut with knife down the center, but not all the way through, and allow to cool until just warm.
- Once potatoes are warm, scoop out center potato flesh and put into separate bowl.
- Add cheeses, Greek yogurt, margarine, pizza sauce, and spices (pepperoni optional) to potato flesh and mix until smooth.
- Scoop potato mixture and spoon back into potato skin shells.
- Top with a spoonful of pizza sauce and sprinkle of mozzarella. Heat in oven for 10 min.