In The Kitchen | Twice Baked Pizza Potatoes

Twice Baked Pizza Potatoes

All you need:

​4 potatoes

Cooking spray

1/4 cup low fat mozzarella cheese

1 slice white American cheese

1/4 cup Greek yogurt

2 tbsp Smart Balance margarine

1 tsp basil

1 tsp thyme

1 tsp garlic powder

1/2 cup pizza sauce

Optional: turkey pepperoni, chopped

All you do: