In The Kitchen | Twice Baked Pizza Potatoes

Twice Baked Pizza Potatoes

Twice Baked Pizza Potatoes

All you need:

  • ​4 potatoes
  • Cooking spray
  • 1/4 cup low fat mozzarella cheese
  • 1 slice white American cheese
  • 1/4 cup Greek yogurt
  • 2 tbsp Smart Balance margarine
  • 1 tsp basil
  • 1 tsp thyme
  • 1 tsp garlic powder
  • 1/2 cup pizza sauce
  • Optional: turkey pepperoni, chopped

All you do:

  1. ​Poke holes in potatoes with fork and spray with cooking spray. Bake at 425 degrees F in oven for 45 minutes. 
  2. Cut with knife down the center, but not all the way through, and allow to cool until just warm.
  3. Once potatoes are warm, scoop out center potato flesh and put into separate bowl.  
  4. Add cheeses, Greek yogurt, margarine, pizza sauce, and spices (pepperoni optional) to potato flesh and mix until smooth.
  5. Scoop potato mixture and spoon back into potato skin shells. 
  6. Top with a spoonful of pizza sauce and sprinkle of mozzarella. Heat in oven for 10 min. 

