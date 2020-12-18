In The Kitchen | Twice Baked Potatoes

Comfort food with a healthy twist!


Ingredients:

Non-stick spray
6 medium russet potatoes
1 Tablespoon olive oil
½ cup skim milk
¼ cup plain, non-fat Greek yogurt
2 cloves minced garlic
¼ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon ground black pepper
1/3 cup + 1 Tablespoon chopped green onions
½ cup reduced fat shredded cheddar cheese
¾ cup chopped spinach


Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees and lightly coat 9×13 inch baking dish with non-stick cooking spray.
  2. Wash potatoes and pat dry with paper towel. Using a fork, poke each potato all over, place back in baking dish, and bake potatoes for 1 hour, or until potatoes are fork tender.
  3. Once baked, remove from baking dish and place on baking sheet to cool for about 30 minutes.
  4. Once cooled, cut thin layer off one side of potato and scoop out the inside leaving a ½ inch boarder along the outside edge of the potatoes.
  5. In a medium bowl, add insides of the potatoes, olive oil, skim milk, Greek yogurt, garlic, salt, and pepper. Mash together until smooth. Then add in 1/3 cup green onions, cheese, and spinach. Mix until combined.
  6. Using a spoon, add heaping scoops of potato mixture into the prepared potato skins and place back in oven for 15 minutes.
  7. Top with remaining Tablespoon of green onion and serve.

Six servings


Nutrition Information:

Per 1 potato
Calories: 200
Total Fat: 5 g
Saturated Fat: 1.5 g
Sodium: 200 mg
Total Carbohydrate: 32 g
Dietary Fiber: 3 g
Total Sugars: 3 g
Added Sugars 0 g
Protein: 8 g

