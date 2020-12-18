In The Kitchen | Twice Baked Potatoes

Comfort food with a healthy twist!
Ingredients:
Non-stick spray
6 medium russet potatoes
1 Tablespoon olive oil
½ cup skim milk
¼ cup plain, non-fat Greek yogurt
2 cloves minced garlic
¼ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon ground black pepper
1/3 cup + 1 Tablespoon chopped green onions
½ cup reduced fat shredded cheddar cheese
¾ cup chopped spinach
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees and lightly coat 9×13 inch baking dish with non-stick cooking spray.
- Wash potatoes and pat dry with paper towel. Using a fork, poke each potato all over, place back in baking dish, and bake potatoes for 1 hour, or until potatoes are fork tender.
- Once baked, remove from baking dish and place on baking sheet to cool for about 30 minutes.
- Once cooled, cut thin layer off one side of potato and scoop out the inside leaving a ½ inch boarder along the outside edge of the potatoes.
- In a medium bowl, add insides of the potatoes, olive oil, skim milk, Greek yogurt, garlic, salt, and pepper. Mash together until smooth. Then add in 1/3 cup green onions, cheese, and spinach. Mix until combined.
- Using a spoon, add heaping scoops of potato mixture into the prepared potato skins and place back in oven for 15 minutes.
- Top with remaining Tablespoon of green onion and serve.
Six servings
Nutrition Information:
Per 1 potato
Calories: 200
Total Fat: 5 g
Saturated Fat: 1.5 g
Sodium: 200 mg
Total Carbohydrate: 32 g
Dietary Fiber: 3 g
Total Sugars: 3 g
Added Sugars 0 g
Protein: 8 g