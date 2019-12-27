In The Kitchen | Vegetable Lasagna

Veggie Lasagna

Serving Size: 12

All you need:

  • 1 package no bake lasagna noodles
  • 26.5 oz Gustare Tomato Passata sauce & 8.5 oz Gustare Mediterranean pasta sauce
  • 15 oz low fat Ricotta cheese
  • 2 tbsp Italian seasoning
  • 1 egg
  • ½ cup low fat shredded mozzarella
  • 2 tbsp canola oil (for sautéing)
  • Vegetables of your choice!
  • 1 cup chopped carrots
  • 1 cup chopped onion
  • 1 cup chopped broccoli
  • 1 cup diced sweet peppers
  • 3 cups spinach

All you do:

  1. Sauté vegetables in oil over medium heat. I usually start with carrots since those take the longest to soften. Then add spinach and cook until wilted. Add onions, broccoli, and peppers and cook until onions are translucent.
  2. Once vegetables are cooked, take off heat and allow to cool slightly.
  3. In separate bowl mix ricotta cheese, Italian seasoning and egg. Mix until well combined.
  4. Add vegetables to ricotta blend and mix until all vegetables are coated.
  5. Spread 1 cup tomato passata in bottom of 9×13 pan evenly. Then begin layering lasagna: noodles, ricotta veggies, tomato sauce and repeat. (I used ½ cup Mediterranean pasta sauce and ½ cup tomato passata sauce for each “Sauce layer.”)
  6. End layering with noodles, tomato sauce then ½ cup mozzarella cheese.
  7. Cover with tin foil and bake at 350 degrees F for 45 minutes. Remove foil and bake 5 more minutes to allow cheese to brown.

Nutrition Info

Per 1 slice (Serves 12)

  • Calories: 215
  • Fat: 5g
  • Sodium: 208mg
  • Carbs: 31g
  • Fiber: 4g
  • Protein: 11g

