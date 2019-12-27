In The Kitchen | Vegetable Lasagna

Veggie Lasagna
Serving Size: 12
All you need:
- 1 package no bake lasagna noodles
- 26.5 oz Gustare Tomato Passata sauce & 8.5 oz Gustare Mediterranean pasta sauce
- 15 oz low fat Ricotta cheese
- 2 tbsp Italian seasoning
- 1 egg
- ½ cup low fat shredded mozzarella
- 2 tbsp canola oil (for sautéing)
- Vegetables of your choice!
- 1 cup chopped carrots
- 1 cup chopped onion
- 1 cup chopped broccoli
- 1 cup diced sweet peppers
- 3 cups spinach
All you do:
- Sauté vegetables in oil over medium heat. I usually start with carrots since those take the longest to soften. Then add spinach and cook until wilted. Add onions, broccoli, and peppers and cook until onions are translucent.
- Once vegetables are cooked, take off heat and allow to cool slightly.
- In separate bowl mix ricotta cheese, Italian seasoning and egg. Mix until well combined.
- Add vegetables to ricotta blend and mix until all vegetables are coated.
- Spread 1 cup tomato passata in bottom of 9×13 pan evenly. Then begin layering lasagna: noodles, ricotta veggies, tomato sauce and repeat. (I used ½ cup Mediterranean pasta sauce and ½ cup tomato passata sauce for each “Sauce layer.”)
- End layering with noodles, tomato sauce then ½ cup mozzarella cheese.
- Cover with tin foil and bake at 350 degrees F for 45 minutes. Remove foil and bake 5 more minutes to allow cheese to brown.
Nutrition Info
Per 1 slice (Serves 12)
- Calories: 215
- Fat: 5g
- Sodium: 208mg
- Carbs: 31g
- Fiber: 4g
- Protein: 11g