In The Kitchen | Whole Wheat Greek Yogurt Bagels

Ingredients:

2 ¼ cups whole wheat flour

2 cups plain nonfat Greek yogurt

1 Tablespoon baking powder

½ teaspoon salt

1 large egg white

2 tablespoons everything bagel seasoning

*Optional toppings: low-fat cream cheese with fresh vegetables, hummus with sun dried tomatoes, or peanut butter with cranberries.



Directions:

Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Add all of your ingredients to a large mixing bowl and mix with a rubber spatula until a dough has formed. Once a dough has formed, place it on a lightly floured surface and knead until it is well combined. With your hands, tear dough into 8 pieces and form into a bagel shape. Place bagels on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper and brush top of each bagel with egg white. Once that has been completed, sprinkle on everything bagel seasoning to personal preference. Bake at 375 degrees F for 35 minutes. Once removed from the oven, allow to cool and enjoy!

Note: Bagels can be stored in the refrigerator for 4-5 days.

Number of Servings: 8



Nutrition Information:

Per 1 bagel

Calories: 160

Total Fat: 1 g

Saturated Fat: 0 g

Sodium: 290 mg

Total Carbohydrate: 27 g

Dietary Fiber: 5 g

Total Sugars: 2 g

Added Sugars: 0 g

Protein: 12 g