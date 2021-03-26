In The Kitchen | Whole Wheat Greek Yogurt Bagels

Ingredients:
2 ¼ cups whole wheat flour
2 cups plain nonfat Greek yogurt
1 Tablespoon baking powder
½ teaspoon salt
1 large egg white
2 tablespoons everything bagel seasoning
*Optional toppings: low-fat cream cheese with fresh vegetables, hummus with sun dried tomatoes, or peanut butter with cranberries.
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 375 degrees F.
- Add all of your ingredients to a large mixing bowl and mix with a rubber spatula until a dough has formed.
- Once a dough has formed, place it on a lightly floured surface and knead until it is well combined. With your hands, tear dough into 8 pieces and form into a bagel shape.
- Place bagels on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper and brush top of each bagel with egg white. Once that has been completed, sprinkle on everything bagel seasoning to personal preference.
- Bake at 375 degrees F for 35 minutes. Once removed from the oven, allow to cool and enjoy!
Note: Bagels can be stored in the refrigerator for 4-5 days.
Number of Servings: 8
Nutrition Information:
Per 1 bagel
Calories: 160
Total Fat: 1 g
Saturated Fat: 0 g
Sodium: 290 mg
Total Carbohydrate: 27 g
Dietary Fiber: 5 g
Total Sugars: 2 g
Added Sugars: 0 g
Protein: 12 g