Winter Salad with Creamy Italian Dressing

A nutrient dense salad perfect for a quick dinner or easy meal prep!



Number of Servings: 4



Prep Time: 10 minutes



Cook Time: 25 minutes





Salad Ingredients:



● 2 medium sweet potato, cut into 1 inch cubes

● 1 tablespoon olive oil

● ¼ teaspoon salt

● ½ teaspoon garlic powder

● 1 head Romaine lettuce, chopped

● 4 cups fresh spinach leaves

● ½ cup chopped pecans

● ½ cup dried craisins

● 1 cup chopped, precooked grilled chicken breast





Italian Dressing Ingredients:



● ¼ cup plain, nonfat Greek yogurt

● 2 Tablespoons light sour cream

● ½ teaspoon sugar

● ½ teaspoon lemon juice

● 2 Tablespoons olive oil

● ¼ teaspoon onion powder

● ¼ teaspoon garlic powder

● ¼ teaspoon dried italian seasoning

● 1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley

● ¼ teaspoon dried basil





Nutrition Information:



Per 3 cup serving



Calories: 385

Total Fat: 21 g

Saturated Fat: 2 g

Sodium: 390 mg

Total Carbohydrate: 38 g

Dietary Fiber: 8 g

Total Sugars: 16 g

Added Sugars: 1 g

Protein: 14 g





1. Preheat oven to 400℉ and line baking sheet with aluminum foil. Place sweet potatoes on prepared baking

sheet and add olive oil, salt, and garlic powder. Stir to evenly coat the sweet potato cubes and spread out

evenly on the tray. Roast for 22-27 minutes, stirring halfway, or until soft and golden.

2. Meanwhile, add chopped romaine lettuce and spinach leaves to a large serving bowl. Add in the pecans

and craisins and toss to combine.

3. To make the dressing, add yogurt, sour cream, sugar, lemon juice, and olive oil to a medium bowl. Whisk

together until well combined and then add in onion powder, garlic powder, dried italian seasoning,

parsley, and basil. Mix in 1 teaspoon of water at a time until you reach your desired consistency.

4. After the sweet potatoes have finished cooking, heat the chicken according to your package instructions.

Top the salad with chicken, potatoes, and dressing. Toss together and divide evenly between 4 bowls.