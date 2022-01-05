It’s a new year of discoveries in central Illinois | Weekly Discoveries

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) -- Miller Park Zoo's Katthoefer Animal Building is being closed again after some of the big cats began showing symptoms of COVID-19.

Miller Park Zoo Superintendent Jay Tetzloff confirmed the building's closure Wednesday as COVID-19 cases are surging in Central Illinois. The building was previously closed in early December 2021 after officials noticed the first cat began coughing and breathing raspily on Nov. 20, 2021.