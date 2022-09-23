Jalapeño Crab Rangoons

What you need:

1 block 1/3 reduced fat cream cheese

1 cup reduced-fat shredded cheddar cheese

12 oz shredded imitation crab

2 jalapeños, seeded and chopped

24 wonton wrappers

What you do:

1. Preheat the oven to 350 °F. Place wonton sheets in muffin tins.

2. Add cream cheese, shredded cheese, crab, and jalapeños to the bowl and mix thoroughly.

3. Add 2 tbsp cream cheese mixture to wonton sheets in muffin tins.

4. Place in the oven and bake for 15 minutes, or until the edges of the wonton start to brown.





Slow-Cooker Orange Chicken

What you need:

3 chicken breasts, chunked

3/4 cup orange marmalade

3/4 cup BBQ sauce

2 Tbsp liquid aminos

2 tsp minced garlic

2 tsp minced ginger

1 bag of frozen Stir-Fry Vegetables

What you do:

1. Place all ingredients (except veggies) in a large freezer bag and mix with hands until combined.

2. Freeze or place in a crock pot immediately.

To prepare in the crock pot: Thaw chicken in the refrigerator for at least 24 hours. Then place in slow cooker on low for 8 hours or on high for 4-5 hours. During the last 30 minutes of cooking, add Stir-fry vegetables to the slow cooker. Serve chicken over brown rice if desired.

To prepare over the stove: Add all ingredients to a pan, then sauté until chicken is cooked all the way through.

