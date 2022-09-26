Join the Peoria Public Library for Good Neighbor Days!



They are hosting a block party to conclude their 2022 Peoria Reads! Program

During the program, they featured the book This Is Where You Belong: Finding Home Wherever You Are by Melody Warnick.



This celebration seems like the best way to wrap things up.

The Peoria Public Library will be hosting its block party on Wednesday, September 28th. It will take place at Columbia Park, next to the Peoria Public Library’s McClure Branch.



This event is free and open to the public!

Come on down to enjoy the live music by Dexter O’Neal, food, and good fun with the community.



You can watch the video if you would like to learn more about Melody Warnick’s book, or if you would like to hear more about what to expect at the block party.



For more information, you can head to the library’s website.

