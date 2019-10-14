Learn about Methodist College

Medical Assistant Open House, Wednesday, October 16, 4:30 p.m.
Beginning at 4:30 p.m. participants will have the opportunity to meet with Medical Assistant program faculty, take a tour of the Methodist College campus, and get information about admissions and financial aid. Then at 5:30 p.m. participants will visit one of the introductory medical assistant classes to observe the class, interact with the students, and participate in some hands-on activities.
Campus Visit Day, Saturday, October 19, 9 a.m. to noon
This event is designed to give guests a deep understanding of how Methodist College can prepare them for a rewarding career in healthcare or social work. From personal tours of the campus to a guided walk-through of our innovative learning classrooms and labs, faculty and staff will be available to answer questions.
Methodist College provides educational programs in healthcare and human services to include:
- Bachelor of Science in Nursing
- Bachelor of Science in Healthcare Management
- Bachelor of Social Work
- Master of Science in Nursing
- Medical Assistant Certificate
- Nursing Assistant Certificate
Methodist College is now accepting applications for the Spring, Summer, and Fall 2020 semesters.
