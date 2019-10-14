Learn about Methodist College

Medical Assistant Open House, Wednesday, October 16, 4:30 p.m.

Beginning at 4:30 p.m. participants will have the opportunity to meet with Medical Assistant program faculty, take a tour of the Methodist College campus, and get information about admissions and financial aid. Then at 5:30 p.m. participants will visit one of the introductory medical assistant classes to observe the class, interact with the students, and participate in some hands-on activities.

Campus Visit Day, Saturday, October 19, 9 a.m. to noon

This event is designed to give guests a deep understanding of how Methodist College can prepare them for a rewarding career in healthcare or social work. From personal tours of the campus to a guided walk-through of our innovative learning classrooms and labs, faculty and staff will be available to answer questions.

Methodist College provides educational programs in healthcare and human services to include:

Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Bachelor of Science in Healthcare Management

Bachelor of Social Work

Master of Science in Nursing

Medical Assistant Certificate

Nursing Assistant Certificate

Methodist College is now accepting applications for the Spring, Summer, and Fall 2020 semesters.

Click here for more information.