PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — February is heart month, a time when people can take advantage of maintaining and focusing on their cardiovascular health.

Dr. Brian Curtis joined us on Good Day Central Illinois to share how you can maintain a healthy heart.

The number one cause of death in men and women is heart disease. Statistics show 2,200 people die each day in the U.S. from heart disease.

Dr. Curtis said heart month is a great reminder to learn lifesaving tools such as CPR.

He said genetics do play a factor in heart disease, although 80 percent of heart disease can be prevented by the following:

Stop Smoking Know your numbers cholesterol and blood pressure Screen for diabetes Get active 5 30 min of activity can be broken up Eat smart and healthy Limit junk – processed foods, fast foods Limit stress and control stress Sleep more Smile and do enjoyable activities and hobbies Build muscle!

Study: Health benefits of strength training in adults (September 2022)

Evidence for the health benefits of strength training continues to grow. In a systematic review and meta-analysis of 16 studies involving over 250,000 participants, strength training was inversely associated with the risk for cardiovascular disease, cancer, diabetes, and all-cause mortality independent of aerobic exercise.