Making melted snowmen! | In the Kitchen

Melted Snowmen
All you need:
8 oz light Cool whip
8 oz can fat-free condensed milk, sweetened
8 oz Package light cream cheese or Greek cream cheese
1/4 cup Candy corn
1/2 cup dark chocolate chips
1 cup pretzel sticks, Mini
All you do:
- Whip condensed milk and cream cheese until no lumps remain.
- Fold in cool whip until well incorporated.
- Fold in snowman pieces: pretzels, candy corn, chocolate chips.
- Chill in refrigerator 1 hour.
Healthy Snack board pairings- Strawberries- Grapes- Vanilla Wafers- Annie’s bunny Grahams- Crunchmaster Brownie Thins- Bare apple chips- Popcorners Kettlecorn