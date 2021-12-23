Making melted snowmen! | In the Kitchen

Melted Snowmen

All you need:

8 oz light Cool whip

8 oz can fat-free condensed milk, sweetened

8 oz Package light cream cheese or Greek cream cheese

1/4 cup Candy corn

1/2 cup dark chocolate chips

1 cup pretzel sticks, Mini

All you do:

  1. Whip condensed milk and cream cheese until no lumps remain.
  2. Fold in cool whip until well incorporated.
  3. Fold in snowman pieces: pretzels, candy corn, chocolate chips.
  4. Chill in refrigerator 1 hour.

Healthy Snack board pairings- Strawberries- Grapes- Vanilla Wafers- Annie’s bunny Grahams- Crunchmaster Brownie Thins- Bare apple chips- Popcorners Kettlecorn

